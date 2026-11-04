Natasha Lawton Death Police Investigation Rosemont Hotel Incident

Police are urging the public to contact them regarding footage of Natasha Lawton's fall at the Rosemont Hotel, while family honors the skater's legacy.

Friends and loved ones have identified the deceased woman as Natasha Lawton, a twenty-year-old artistic skater and teachers aide whose passing has prompted an outpouring of grief across the skating community. Tributes have begun flowing online following confirmation of her death, which occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Incident Details at Rosemont Hotel

Emergency services were dispatched to the Rosemont Hotel, located at the corner of Hindley and Morphett Streets, after reports emerged that a woman had fallen from a height. The incident took place at approximately 4:10am on Sunday, prompting an immediate response from first responders who attended the scene. SA Police have since confirmed the death of Natasha Lawton but stated that the circumstances are not currently being treated as suspicious.

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Community Remembers Artistic Skater

The skating community has rallied to support the family of Lawton, who was widely recognized for her talent and dedication to the sport. A tribute posted to Facebook by Team SkateFX remembered Lawton as a much-loved member of their group, expressing deep sorrow over her loss. The organization wrote, "So sad to hear of the passing of beautiful Tash (Natasha Lawton)," acknowledging her as a central figure within their circle.

The group further stated that Team SkateFX and the broader skating community send much love and strength to Tash's family and friends at this sad time. Lawton is described as a well-loved artistic skater and teachers' aide, highlighting her dual commitment to both her athletic pursuits and her educational support roles within the community.

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Police Appeal for Footage

Investigators believe that members of the public may have filmed the incident and have issued a direct appeal for anyone with relevant visual evidence to contact police. Authorities are seeking to reconstruct the events leading up to the fall to ensure a thorough understanding of the incident. SA Police emphasized the importance of cooperation in this investigation to provide closure and accurate records.

SA Police strongly urged people not to share any vision of the incident on social media or by any other means. This request is made out of respect for the woman and her family, who are currently navigating the immediate aftermath of their loss. Law enforcement agencies are working to manage the flow of information to protect the privacy of those affected.

Ongoing Investigation and Respect

As the investigation continues, authorities are focusing on gathering all available evidence to determine the precise sequence of events. The appeal for non-publication of footage aims to prevent further distress to the family and to maintain the integrity of the police inquiry. The community is asked to hold Natasha Lawton in their thoughts while respecting the ongoing legal processes.

The identification of Natasha Lawton brings a face to the tragedy, allowing friends and former teammates to memorialize her life and contributions. Her legacy as an artistic skater and educators' aide continues to resonate with those who knew her, as they support one another during this difficult period.