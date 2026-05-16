Nathan Cleary: Appointment of Peter Wallace as Penrith coach won't lead to fast-tracking decision on next contract

Nathan Cleary, the halfback for the Penrith Panthers, has stated that the appointment of Peter Wallace as the new coach will not lead to him fast-tracking any decision on his next contract. He also mentioned that his partner, Matildas star Mary Fowler, will be consulted about what happens beyond 2027.

Nathan Cleary , the halfback for the Penrith Panthers , has stated that the appointment of Peter Wallace as the new coach will not lead to him fast-tracking any decision on his next contract .

He also mentioned that his partner, Matildas star Mary Fowler, will be consulted about what happens beyond 2027. Cleary discussed his father and coach Ivan Cleary's call to move on at the end of next year and what it means to have his former teammate Wallace move into the hot seat. He emphasized that he is not ready to make a decision yet and that it won't happen any time soon.

Mary Fowler, his partner, will also have conversations with him regarding his next deal. The club is hoping the succession plan in place will help retain some of the stars, including Isaah Yeo, Brian To'o, and Liam Martin, who are all off contract at the end of next year





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