Nathan Cleary re-signs: Panthers star to stay until 2031 on richest NRL deal

Nathan Cleary has pledged his future to the Penrith Panthers after politely informing the PNG Chiefs he will not enter the open market. The star halfback is working on a two-year extension with an option for two more, potentially keeping him at Penrith until the end of 2031 on a deal worth at least $1.7 million per season.

Nathan Cleary has pledged his future to the Penrith Panthers, with his management politely informing the PNG Chiefs late Wednesday that the star halfback will be staying put.

The decision ends months of speculation about whether Cleary would test his value on the open market. The NRL's 18th franchise had made it clear they were prepared to pay top dollar for a halfback to make them an instant success. But on the same day Chiefs officials were photographed arriving in the nation, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed Cleary's camp gave the club a courtesy call to inform them he would remain with the Western Sydney club.

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Cleary Rejects PNG Chiefs Offer

Cleary's contract has been the biggest story in rugby league all year, with fears he could be tempted to accept tax-free dollars in Port Moresby if allowed to hit the open market on November 1. For the past year, his contract status has dominated headlines, with widespread speculation that he might accept the financial incentives offered in Papua New Guinea.

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The Chiefs had signaled their intent to pay top dollar for a playmaker to achieve immediate success, but those efforts have now ended as Cleary chooses stability and history over a fresh start in the South Pacific. Colleague Danny Weidler reported late Wednesday that Cleary and Penrith were working towards a two-year extension, with a further two seasons in Cleary's favour.

Two-Year Extension To 2031 Looms

If that eventuates, the 28-year-old would remain at the Panthers until the end of 2031, which would be his 16th season in the top flight. It has been widely speculated Cleary's new deal will be at least $1.7 million a season, which would make him the richest player in the game. Cleary and his management were happy to park all talks as he recovered from double surgery on his foot and ankle at his parents' home on the northern beaches.

The operation addressed significant issues with his foot and ankle, procedures that kept the two-time premiers' star away from the field during the preliminary final defeat against Newcastle. The best player in the game re-committing to the Panthers will be celebrated by fans who watched him suffer a gruesome leg injury as the result of a hip-drop tackle in that preliminary final. His recovery has been managed privately, allowing him to heal without the distraction of contract negotiations.

Penrith approached Cleary's management in late September to ask what kind of money the star halfback had in mind if he was hypothetically prepared to entertain offers from rival NRL clubs. They were later informed about that figure. The PNG Chiefs were also contacted in late September to inquire about hypothetical financial expectations, and they were subsequently informed of Cleary's camp's position regarding market value.

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Panthers Lock In Core Four

Cleary's retention is a critical component of a broader strategy to keep the Panthers' core group intact for years to come. Fellow co-captain Isaah Yeo has repeatedly confirmed he is in the final stages of signing his own extension, which is expected to be for three years. Both parties are finalising details about what Yeo's role would be at the club once he finishes playing.

Prop Moses Leota and backrower Liam Martin remain the club's other two key targets, with negotiations expected to ramp up with the pair once their World Cup commitments with New Zealand and Australia finish. Securing these four key players is viewed as essential for maintaining the team's dominance in the NRL. With Cleary to stay, the Chiefs will need to look to the market for a playmaker.

Chiefs Turn To Market For Playmaker

Potential targets include Sydney Roosters' premiership winner Sam Walker, who could provide experienced leadership in the halves. Additionally, the move impacts the broader market for elite halfbacks. Melbourne Storm player Cameron Munster, a fellow Kangaroo and Queensland Origin player, has been allowed to test his market value. With Cleary firmly committed to Penrith, Munster and other available stars may see increased interest from clubs seeking to upgrade their playmaking options for the upcoming seasons.