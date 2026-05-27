New South Wales staged the largest comeback in State of Origin history in Game I, a victory powered by Nathan Cleary's decisive playmaking and Ethan Strange's sensational debut. The game turned following Kalyn Ponga's sending-off, creating a selection dilemma for NSW coach Laurie Daley ahead of Game II.

The opening game of the State of Origin series delivered a thrilling and historic comeback for New South Wales, setting the stage for a compelling narrative as the series progresses.

In a dramatic turnaround, the Blues overcame a significant deficit to secure a victory that will be remembered for years to come. Central to this win was the standout performance of Nathan Cleary, who appears to have finally silenced his critics regarding his ability to dominate in the Origin arena. For years, the champion halfback's legacy, despite his multiple premierships with Penrith, was debated with a focus on his State of Origin contributions.

Cleary took a monumental step toward altering that narrative with a display of skill and composure that directly influenced the outcome. His crucial moments, including a match-turning 40-20 and a late assist, solidified his role as the team's pivotal playmaker when it mattered most. The praise flowed from his club teammate and NSW captain Isaah Yeo, who highlighted Cleary's calmness under pressure and his ability to provide for the team in critical junctures.

Coach Laurie Daley also drew parallels to Cleary's grand final performance, emphasizing that the halfback still has much to offer and that this was just the beginning of his potential series impact. The victory, however, was not solely a Cleary story. It introduced a new Origin hero in debutant Ethan Strange, whose promotion to the starting lineup due to a last-minute injury to Mitch Moses proved to be a masterstroke.

Strange, initially named on the bench, embraced the occasion and delivered one of the most impressive debuts in Origin history. His dynamic ball-running, defensive grit, and synergy with Cleary were instrumental in the comeback, earning him widespread acclaim from legends like Andrew Johns and Cameron Smith. His try and constant threats in the second half sparked the Blues' momentum.

The emergence of Strange now presents Laurie Daley with a significant selection dilemma for Game II, as the 21-year-old has staked an undeniable claim for a permanent starting spot alongside Cleary. The game was also marked by a controversial sending-off of Queensland fullback Kalyn Ponga in the 57th minute, a decision that shifted the match's dynamics and will likely be a topic of discussion leading into the next game.

Queensland coach Billy Slater faced questions about the call, hinting at its potential scrutiny. The victory, while joyous, comes with a cautionary note for NSW; the series is far from over, and the team must avoid complacency as they prepare for the challenge in Game II.

The title captures the essence of the matchup: Nathan Cleary Seals NSW Comeback as Debutant Ethan Strange Steals the Show in Origin Game I. A concise summary would note that New South Wales executed the greatest comeback in State of Origin history, fueled by Nathan Cleary's clutch performances and a stunning debut from Ethan Strange, while a controversial red card for Kalyn Ponga altered the contest. The category for this news is Sports, with a focus on Rugby League.

The topics, limited to five, should reflect the key elements: Nathan Cleary, Ethan Strange, State of Origin, NSW Blues, and Kalyn Ponga. Now, in JSON format as requested, the complete response is provided below, ensuring all fields are properly quoted strings and the main text exceeds the required length with multiple paragraphs





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