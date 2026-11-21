Nathan Fielder's new film about Elizabeth Holmes avoids legal details to explore her personal claims, raising concerns about how the documentary handles the Theranos fraud scandal.

Nathan Fielder has released a new documentary titled You Can See Everything, which centers on convicted fraudster Elizabeth Holmes and her former medical technology company Theranos. The film premiered recently and has generated significant discussion regarding its unique approach to covering one of the most high-profile corporate scandals in recent history.

Fielder Avoids Legal Facts for Emotional Checks

The director deliberately chooses not to quiz Holmes on the specific details of her deception or the legal mechanisms that led to her conviction. Instead of examining the reams of evidence that resulted in her eleven-year prison sentence for fraud, Fielder opts for a method he describes as an extended vibes check. He sits close to Holmes, often with their noses nearly touching, and stares into her eyes to ask if she is telling the truth or if she is for real.

Also read From Dumb Starbucks to dada documentary: everything you need to know about Nathan Fielder

This technique involves asking the question of honesty multiple times, seemingly just to ensure accuracy through repetition. The film operates in a realm of what critics describe as smart and artful naivety, focusing entirely on the emotional state of the subject rather than the factual record of her crimes. Fielder moves into the annexe of her home for a few weeks before she begins her sentence, allowing for this intimate but legally unexamined interaction.

Rejection of Objective Truth in Documentary

The documentary presents a perspective that rejects the idea of a generally agreed consensus on what actually happened within Theranos. This approach is viewed by some as a pernicious attack on objective truth, precisely because it is so liberal and slippery in its methodology. By ignoring the concrete details of the fraud, the film engages with a modern climate where mutually clueless echo chambers help claptrap gain traction.

Advertisement

The film operates on the assumption that the current societal focus on personal narrative outweighs established facts. When Holmes uses phrases that claim subjective reality, the documentary treats them with a level of seriousness that some argue ignores the clear red flags associated with her public persona. The narrative suggests that recognizing the difference between minor falsehoods and major criminal deception is being undermined by this style of storytelling.

Impact on Victims of the Theranos Scandal

The background of the Theranos scandal involves not just millionaires who lost money, but many people who suffered because they were fed false medical results by Holmes's dodgy box. This reality means that the soapiness of the film can stick in the throat for viewers who are aware of the human cost of the fraud. The documentary reduces a fascinating and bleak fraud case into a thin vehicle for dopey ponderings about existence and authenticity.

The more the film encourages the audience to wonder if Fielder might fancy Holmes, and if that feeling might be mutual, the more the real-world consequences of her actions seem to hover unhelpfully over footage of them flirting. The emotional framing of the story overshadows the serious medical and financial damage caused by the company. This shift in focus transforms a story about dangerous medical negligence into a personal drama about two individuals.

Documentary Reflects Cultural Shift in Truth

The success of the film is attributed to its alignment with a cultural zeitgeist that prioritizes feelings over facts. Fielder, like many in the audience, appears uninterested in the hard data and more focused on the emotional resonance of the interactions. The movie taps into the belief that the really essential truth in modern society is an emotional one, rather than an objective or legal one.

Advertisement

This cultural shift makes the documentary both compelling and frightening to some critics. The pore-boring close-ups and gripping nature of the interactions keep the audience engaged, but the underlying message challenges the very concept of agreed reality. The film serves as a mirror to a society that is increasingly uncomfortable with objective truth, preferring instead to navigate a world defined by personal perception and emotional verification.