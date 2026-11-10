Elizabeth Holmes documentary You Can See Everything opens in Australian cinemas

A three-hour Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim documentary about Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes arrives in Australian cinemas on November 12, tracing her rise, fraud conviction and life before prison.

A new documentary about disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes has arrived in Australian cinemas. You Can See Everything, directed by Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim, opened in the country on November 12.

The three-hour film promises audiences they will be able to see everything, and to a certain extent this is true. It takes viewers into Holmes home, capturing intimate moments shared with her children, parents and partner in the weeks before her prison sentence begins. Holmes story is lengthy and complicated, and it began well before the documentary cameras started rolling.

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The film offers decent context, particularly around the crimes for which she was sentenced, so no homework is required before settling into a cinema seat. More than 20 million people watched the film trailer in the month after it dropped. For anyone witnessing the hype and still unsure who Elizabeth Holmes is or why she is so notorious, here is everything you need to know.

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Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes history

Holmes is best known as the founder of Theranos, an American health technology and blood-testing start-up established in 2003. The company, which at one point was valued at around $US9 ($12.9) billion, claimed it could comprehensively diagnose illnesses using just a few drops of blood via a newly invented device called the Edison. In 2009, businessman Ramesh Sunny Balwani joined Holmes to help run Theranos day-to-day operations.

At the time, he and Holmes were in a romantic relationship, which began in 2003. Both Holmes and Balwani promoted the Theranos invention, claiming it would revolutionise blood-testing practices. They enjoyed initial success, receiving nearly $US1 billion from investors. Holmes look, defined by wide eyes, stark red lipstick and a Steve Jobs-esque black turtleneck, was plastered over the covers of major newspapers and magazines.

Theranos blood testing device scandal

In 2014, at the age of 30, Holmes had an estimated net worth of $US4.5 billion. Two years later, however, this all came crashing down. The exposé claimed that the Theranos new blood-testing device was significantly flawed, and alleged the company was using traditional commercial analysers instead of the Edison to gather results. Further exposés followed, including one that revealed US federal health inspectors discovered severe violations at the Theranos laboratory.

Balwani left his post as chief operating officer in May 2016. Around the same time, he and Holmes ended their romantic relationship. By September 2018, Theranos had formally shut down and liquidated its remaining assets. In 2022, the US Justice Department charged Holmes and Balwani with federal wire fraud and conspiracy offences.

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Elizabeth Holmes and Balwani prison sentences

Holmes denied committing the crimes, and also accused Balwani of allegedly sexually and emotionally abusing her. Balwani was convicted on 12 felony counts of fraud and conspiracy and was sentenced to 13 years in prison. Holmes, meanwhile, was convicted on four felony counts of fraud and conspiracy and was sentenced to more than 11 years in jail. Her attempt to remain free on bail while appealing the conviction failed.

Holmes met her new partner, American businessman William Billy Evans. They became engaged in 2018. Shortly before her federal fraud trial began, they welcomed their first child, and Holmes gave birth to their second child in early 2023, shortly after her sentencing. Holmes reported to Federal Prison Camp Bryan, a minimum-security women's facility in Texas, on May 30, 2023.

Though she has not been able to overturn her conviction, her sentence has since been reduced by two years and four months. In 2027, she is scheduled to move to the Austin Transitional Centre in Del Valle. You Can See Everything is in Australian cinemas from November 12. Here is a selection of what to watch, read or listen to before viewing Fielder and Oppenheim mind-bending documentary. The article was written by Nell Geraets.