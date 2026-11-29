National cricket selectors face pressure to renew an ageing squad as New Zealand arrive for a four-Test series starting December 9 in Perth, with debate over Nathan Lyon, Cameron Green and the next generation of Test players.

National cricket selectors have been handed an early Christmas gift. Attention has turned away from their bizarre decisions in South Africa last month and onto bizarre decisions made in South Africa eight years ago.

The challenges of workload, schedule and competitive stress faced by an ageing squad have been shuffled into a cobwebbed corner of the basement. Meanwhile, diplopia distorts historical vision of events in a foreign field. History may be written by the victors, but that is not going to help Australia win Test match cricket.

Also read Nathan Lyon Dropped for First Test Against New Zealand Amid Injury Concerns

Black Caps Threaten Australia With Grit

New Zealand will bring their own version of passion and integrity, grit (not the sandpaper variety) and aggression over the four Test series starting in Perth from December 9. Australia cannot afford distractions like the Sandpapergate saga against a worthy opponent. The Black Caps will be a major threat. They will be arriving off a hard-fought series against India and will be match-ready, while most of Australia main players have been in the nets.

It is an ironic English expression suggesting upheaval and turmoil rather than peace and calm. The English cricket aficionados have fought their own interesting times through Bazball and have been more than keen to tarnish Australian cricket while ignoring their own transgressions. Australian cricket has crashed into an epoch of watersheds and tribunals, lines in the sand, careers terminated and careers born.

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Career change is to be expected; that has been the way since Charles Bannerman took strike to the first delivery in what was to become a Test in 1877. Lyon has been the spit, grit, grind and polish of Australia spin bowling for 145 Tests. But the young guns are coming. The creation of the next generation of Australian Test cricketers is a process without end.

You do not get to play for Australia without earning it. Single Test players are fully subscribed members of the baggy green club; all the caps are identical. The rare and magical 100 Test-capped players carry a DNA cluttered with resilience, commitment, dedication, persistence and passion. Their natural athletic ability counts for the lesser portion of their performances.

Australia has a mere 16 centurions from 473 starters, of whom Mitchell Starc became the most recent in July 2025. There are 84 worldwide ton ups. Success in Sheffield Shield or five-day Test matches does not lend itself to the vagaries of the cricketing gods.

Sure there are discrete moments when said gods will smile with a whimsy, such as a play and a miss, or a dropped chance, or an umpire misstep that gives a batsman a chance to pile on the runs. But those moments are just that, moments. The better players will always prosper. Selectors with a strong background in the game who themselves have suffered misadventure or good fortune should know how to make practical those lessons.

Selection Panels Require Varied Outlooks

Selection panels should be likewise constituted by various outlooks. A batsman, a bowler, preferably a fast bowler with less conservative and broad thinker views. Variety of opinion and specific knowledge work better. The time has come for renewal of the team.

The opportunity for Australia right now is to plan and pick for the future, to take the first steps down the paths for the next 100 Test players. A combination of Sam Konstas and Matthew Renshaw would bring both right-hand youth with a massive upside and the left-handed young veteran who has evolved his system.

They are real openers rather than the makeshift pairs who have been designed to fill in, slog the new ball when tied down and hope that the number three can get through a few overs. Better pitches allow batsmen to take the shine off the new ball, soften the seam by leaving, defending and accumulating so that the middle order can play the big strokes. Travis Head is a natural No.5 in so many ways.

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Steve Smith an inimical first drop, which is still the spot where your best player bats. The time is near perfect to introduce Jack Clayton at No.4. Get him now so he is primed for the Ashes, do not hesitate; the time and matches are available. The investment needs to be made.

Konstas Exclusion Contradicts Past Gambles

Leaving Konstas out of the first Test is contrary to the gamble made when Nick Maddinson was called up for South Africa. Retaining Cameron Green, especially when he is not bowling, is a failure to recognise a player who needs remedial work in the Shield clinic.

If selectors have to choose between giving a player long enough to prove whether they are good enough or not, and having the opportunity to look at one of potential, they still have to make an investment decision. The selectors, who include the coach, have made a point recently of saying they will change players and batting orders to suit the conditions. Fair enough when green, grassy seaming pitches are served up.

The logic is you send out Head to score quick runs, and you also send him out to open when the pitches are grassless and dusty. Have they now picked a team best suited to Optus Stadium in Perth, which has taken up the old WACA hardness and bounce? But spin cannot be discounted. Off-spinner Bruce Yardley had great success bowling into the south-easterly, using the breeze for dip then drawing the reciprocal bounce.

He threatened the outside edge of the right-handers in the first innings and the inside edge when the footmarks grew. Off spin has played a significant support role at the WACA, but Perth Stadium is surrounded by high walls and comfortable seats. No Beau Webster, no Cooper Connolly, no part-timer, and of course, no GOAT, aka Nathan Lyon. Corey Rocchiccioli has been the best in the west.

Spin Options Face Crucial Selection Decision

He is one for the future. Todd Murphy likewise has the raw talent and needs big game time to improve. The Indian tour will require two spinners at least. Do you hold on to the GOAT looking forward to the subcontinent?

Play Murphy or Rocchiccioli, or left-arm finger spinner Matthew Kuhnemann? Mitchell Swepson bowled beautifully against NSW this week on a pitch that did not spin as much as his figures suggested. His tactics were masterful, bowling sliders ala Shahid Afridi without the high speed.