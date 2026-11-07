New Zealand Election Count Puts National and Labour Neck and Neck as Minor Parties Gain

Early results from New Zealand's election show National and Labour tied at just under 30 per cent each, with minor parties gaining seats and no easy path to victory for either major bloc.

Early results from New Zealand's election show no easy path to victory for either major party. With about a third of votes counted, Christopher Luxon's National Party and Chris Hipkins' Labour are neck and neck at just under 30 per cent each.

Both results would be disappointing for the major parties. The count reflects pre-election polls showing little voter enthusiasm for either main political group. Voting began on October 26 and ended on Saturday, with nearly 3.8 million people eligible to participate. Results from 95 per cent of ballots cast are expected by the end of Saturday night.

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Final Tally Due November 27

A final, verified tally is due on November 27, including results from votes cast by New Zealanders living abroad. The South Pacific nation is home to 5.6 million people. Luxon's centre-right National Party is on 31.2 per cent of the vote with 10 per cent counted, edging Labour on 28.3 per cent. National's coalition partners are ACT on 11.3 per cent and NZ First on 9.7 per cent.

Early figures showed a coalition of National, ACT and NZ First would hold 65 seats, but this was likely to change. A 130-seat parliament would mean 66 seats are needed for a majority. Parties negotiating shared governing arrangements would prefer a more comfortable margin. The left bloc, led by Labour's Chris Hipkins and including the Greens and Te Pati Maori, held a combined 58 seats.

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These numbers were also likely to keep fluctuating. To govern, a coalition of parties must hold more than half of parliament's seats. New Zealanders do not elect prime ministers directly. They cast two votes, one for their preferred party and one to select a local representative.

The election was a rematch of the 2023 election, when Luxon ended Labour's six years in power. Luxon defeated Hipkins, who inherited the prime ministership from Jacinda Ardern. The result has been in the balance for the entire campaign, which was dominated by cost-of-living issues. In almost every poll, upstart teal party Opportunity looked to be electing MPs for the first time and holding the balance of power.

Opportunity is at 5.6 per cent on early counting and is heading to parliament. The early strength of the centre-right vote means Opportunity may be heading for opposition rather than playing kingmaker. The Greens are on track for their best-ever election result, on 12.7 per cent, but like Labour, are set for another term in opposition. Labour campaign spokesperson Kieran McAnulty conceded National's vote, which was above late-published polling, was higher than the party expected.

Senior National Figures Ejected

Some of the most senior figures in Luxon's National party would be ejected from parliament in preliminary results. This would give more sway to minor parties than before. Among them is Opportunity, which based on early figures would enter parliament for the first time with six seats. The socially liberal, technocratic group is led by 38-year-old political newcomer Qiulae Wong.

She surged in popularity ahead of the vote with pledges to bring longer-term thinking and less partisan squabbling to politics. Opportunity has said it was open to negotiating either a conservative or a left-wing government. It would deal first with whichever major party won the most votes.

However, the magnitude of Wong's success was still undecided on Saturday. Parties must win 5 per cent of the vote to enter parliament, and the count so far showed Opportunity had just crossed that threshold. Luxon has ruled out governing with Opportunity. Analysts say both major party leaders would likely answer the phone if Wong held the only path to power on election night.

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The early result showed minor parties on both the left and right winning more seats than at the 2023 election, which propelled Luxon to power. Analysts had suggested economic woes, including inflation, living costs and unemployment, and apathy about the premierships of either Luxon and Hipkins, would see minor parties grow in popularity. This would grant them greater bargaining power in forming a governing coalition and force the major parties to enact more of their agendas.

Luxon, a former businessman, entered politics in 2020 and came to power three years ago on pledges to reverse New Zealand's post-pandemic economic malaise. Global shocks have buffeted the country's trade-reliant economy and growth remains slow, with unemployment at a 15-year high. His detractors say the influence wielded by his minor party governing partners, both veteran politicians, highlighted Luxon's political inexperience. Unusually, Luxon faced two separate confidence votes among his own lawmakers this year.

Hipkins, a career politician, was thrust into the premiership nine months before the 2023 election when his predecessor Jacinda Ardern quit. His detractors associate him with pandemic-era policies of Ardern's, which were praised globally for their public health success but which opponents say generated economic hardship. Hipkins was seeking a second chance at power after a resounding defeat three years ago, but he hadn't benefited much from Luxon's slumping popularity in pre-election opinion polling.

Strategic Voting and Overhang

Early results have proved similar to the final vote tallies in previous counts, given the nationwide vote is combined together. Another issue at play is strategic voting, the practice of voters sharing support among two parties. The proportional representation system is meant to produce a parliament that reflects each party's share of the nationwide party vote.

However, if Kiwis vote for more electorate MPs from a particular party than their party vote would entitle them to, they get to keep the extra MPs in what is called an overhang. The right-wing coalition parties ACT and NZ First have urged right-leaning voters to embrace strategic voting and send a party vote their way to maximise the overall share of MPs from the right.

The collapse of the National Party's vote, from 38 per cent at the last election, while maintaining an edge in many electorates puts them on track for that overhang. Similarly, the Maori Party, which is polling at 0.4 per cent but leading in five electorates, would also generate an overhang. The National overhang, as things currently stand, means the party will not elect MPs from its list, ending the political careers of a string of senior figures.

Election deadlocks have previously seen the two blocs race to establish a coalition deal by wooing a minor party that holds the balance of power. Opportunity might hold the tiebreaker role in early results.