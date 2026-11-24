Nvidia's board reinstated CEO Jensen Huang after 11 days following direct lobbying by President Donald Trump, despite national security concerns over China's access to top-line Nvidia chips and Huang's contact with a Chinese spy. The decision has sparked disbelief and promised congressional scrutiny.

Nvidia's board has reinstated Jensen Huang as chief executive after just 11 days, following direct pressure from US President Donald Trump. The decision has left the business world, national security community, and US Congress in disbelief.

Board chair Harvey Jones told investors on an earnings call less than a week ago that the board did not intend to bring Huang back. Huang had been in contact with Beijing's Ministry of State Security. The reversal came after Trump called into an Nvidia board meeting demanding Huang be reinstated in the top job. Trump has been open about his intervention, telling CNBC in a 50-minute interview: I convinced them.

Also read Nvidia Reinstates Jensen Huang as CEO After Spy Scandal Resignation, Shares Surge 25%

China Accessed Nvidia Chips Despite Controls

US director of national intelligence Jay Clayton confirmed on Sunday morning TV shows that China was able to access top-line Nvidia chips that are supposed to be subject to strict export controls. On the same day, Trump pushed for Huang's return. Trump was nonchalant about the revelation that Alice Huang was in touch with Beijing's top spy agency during a fling with Huang. Who wasn't in contact? he replied.

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China speaks to everybody … that doesn't make them bad. Trump also cited a recent meeting with Xi Jinping and the Chinese president greeting him at the airport, in a break of protocol, as proof that everything was fine and dandy. But that will not convince a rabid US Congress, including many Republicans, who are absolutely incensed. There is a sense that this is now a scandal that could consume the administration in its remaining two years.

Republicans Demand Answers On Chip Sales

Several Republican senators are publicly asking questions about the actions of the US government and the Nvidia board, and promising scrutiny before upcoming congressional inquiries. Republican congressman Don Bacon said Huang had been compromised and Nvidia should have ignored the administration's inexplicable desire to save him. Congress needs to get to the bottom of who approved high-end computer chips sales to China, Bacon said.

We cannot say we want to win the AI race and then give China our best technology. We need sunlight on who is responsible. Trump insists that Huang did nothing wrong. He has maintained for several weeks that he did not know whether Alice Huang was actually a Chinese spy.

But he has never treated the allegation with much gravity. Much more important to Trump was that Huang was brilliant and that losing him would, in the big picture, advantage China. Many titans in the world of artificial intelligence technology felt the same. Trump also worried that Huang would defect to Beijing.

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Trump Feared Huang Defecting To China

Even though he called Huang a Great Patriot and National Treasure, Trump told CNBC that Xi might offer Huang a fortune to let him run a company in China. Jensen could be angry at our country and say, I'm going to go to China, Trump said. He's got a little blood in him, you know, he's got a little blood there. Huang was born in Taiwan.

But Trump's other worry, as much as he might play it down, was the markets. Nvidia had lost more than $US2.5 trillion ($3.8 trillion) in value as its stock price plunged over the past six weeks. It regained much of that on Monday morning. This is a company in which Trump, through his investment accounts, owns shares.

Stock Market Gained Precedence Over Security

His accounts - which Trump says are controlled by independent advisers - have reportedly bought and sold stock in Nvidia with a combined transaction value of up to $US100 million. Trump was initially unfussed about Huang's demise, and recommended that former Apple chief executive Tim Cook be installed in his place. But as the drums beat in Silicon Valley for Huang's comeback - and Nvidia's price kept falling - Trump became a cheerleader.

The president has effectively placed the stock market ahead of national security. It is a scandal that won't be ignored in a Congress that will soon be under Democratic control and that still has enough China hawks in its Republican caucus to raise hell.