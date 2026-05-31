Nationals Leader Calls for Change to Sex Discrimination Act

The Nationals leader has called for a change to the Sex Discrimination Act after a recent court case found that a women-only app unlawfully discriminated against a transgender woman. The Prime Minister has refused to engage with the issue, citing culture wars. The Nationals leader has vowed to continue pushing for a change to the Sex Discrimination Act, while the Liberal Senator has called for immediate action to change the law. The debate is set to continue in the coming weeks as the issue remains a contentious one in Australian politics.

Nationals leader Matt Canavan has called for the Sex Discrimination Act to be changed after Prime Minister Anthony Albanese refused to engage with a culture war issue in the wake of the Giggle v Tickle case.

The case found that Giggle for Girls CEO Sall Grover unlawfully discriminated against transgender woman Roxanne Tickle after barring her from the women-only platform. Giggle for Girls CEO Sall Grover lost her appeal of a 2024 decision that found she unlawfully discriminated against transgender woman Roxanne Tickle. Speaking to Sky News' Outsiders, Mr Canavan said there needed to be the right and possibility for women-only spaces, suggesting biological women should be protected under new laws.

Mr Canavan said Labor had introduced this fundamental blow to human rights 13 years ago. In 2013, under the Gillard government, the definition of woman was removed from the Sex Discrimination Act, a move critics argue contributed to the legal outcome. The Nationals leader conceded that he did not think the update to the law was made with the intent to disallow Ms Grover from making a women's-only app years later. We need to fix it.

It needs to be fixed. It's not a culture war for Sall Grover, who had been trawled through the courts, had to pay thousands of dollars, facing a $20,000 fine now for simply trying to talk to other women. This should not happen in our country if our laws don't uphold that, I should say, well, they should be changed. It's very simple.

Nationals MP Alison Penfold had been working on a bill for a year and that it was coincidental that it was introduced to parliament last week after the court case. Angus Taylor's written to the Prime Minister, we're happy to cooperate, happy to be constructive. I'm not saying Alison's bill is a take it or leave it, but let's fix this issue and let women have their rights back in this country.

Liberal Senator Sarah Henderson, who is the shadow communications minister, said The Giggle v Tickle decision has made Australia an international laughing stock. Speaking to Sky News, Ms Henderson called on the Albanese government to take action on a fundamental issue in Australia. We would like to see the law changed immediately.

During a public appearance in the United Kingdom, in an outburst linked to the recent Tickle v Giggle discrimination case, a protester screamed, What about Sall Grover? before holding up a large banner directed at Ms Gillard that read, Julia Gillard, destroyer of women's rights. The protester was speaking at the Hay Festival in Wales when the incident unfolded during a panel discussion on women in politics and public life.

The Prime Minister was asked whether the Sex Discrimination Act should be amended so that it was clear woman was defined as a member of the female sex during an appearance on the ABC's Afternoon Briefing, with many women's rights advocates raising concerns, Mr Albanese dismissed the issue, telling ABC host Patricia Karvelas he was not engaging in culture wars. Mr Canavan said he did not think former prime minister Julia Gillard knew how crazy the world would get but that due to the legal change, things had gone downhill very, very fast.

The case has sparked a heated debate over the definition of woman and the rights of women-only spaces. The Prime Minister's refusal to engage with the issue has been met with criticism from Nationals leader Matt Canavan and Liberal Senator Sarah Henderson. The Nationals leader has vowed to continue pushing for a change to the Sex Discrimination Act, while the Liberal Senator has called for immediate action to change the law.

The debate is set to continue in the coming weeks as the issue remains a contentious one in Australian politics. In the wake of the Giggle v Tickle case, the Prime Minister was asked whether the Sex Discrimination Act should be amended so that it was clear woman was defined as a member of the female sex during an appearance on the ABC's Afternoon Briefing, with many women's rights advocates raising concerns, Mr Albanese dismissed the issue, telling ABC host Patricia Karvelas he was not engaging in culture wars.

The Prime Minister's refusal to engage with the issue has been met with criticism from Nationals leader Matt Canavan and Liberal Senator Sarah Henderson. The Nationals leader has vowed to continue pushing for a change to the Sex Discrimination Act, while the Liberal Senator has called for immediate action to change the law. The debate is set to continue in the coming weeks as the issue remains a contentious one in Australian politics.

The Nationals leader has vowed to continue pushing for a change to the Sex Discrimination Act, while the Liberal Senator has called for immediate action to change the law. The debate is set to continue in the coming weeks as the issue remains a contentious one in Australian politics.





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Sex Discrimination Act Giggle V Tickle Culture Wars Women-Only Spaces Transgender Woman Roxanne Tickle Sall Grover Matt Canavan Anthony Albanese Julia Gillard Alison Penfold Angus Taylor Sarah Henderson

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