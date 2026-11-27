A Nationals motion would require candidates to sign contracts and repay $500,000 if they leave the party. The proposal follows Leah Blyth's defection to One Nation less than two years after filling a Senate vacancy.

Nationals MPs who abandon the party could be hit with a $500,000 bill under a proposed constitutional change aimed at stemming defections as Pauline Hanson's One Nation raids the Coalition's parliamentary ranks.

John Williams Pushes Contract For Defectors

Former Nationals senator John Wacka Williams will push for prospective candidates to sign legally binding contracts committing them to repay the party if they defect to a rival political outfit or move to the crossbench after being elected to parliament. Williams will move the motion at the NSW Nationals annual conference in Orange in June. He informed state party chairman Rick Colless on Thursday of his intention to pursue the constitutional change.

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Under the proposed change, candidates seeking preselection would be asked whether they were prepared to enter into a legal contract obliging them to repay the NSW Nationals $500,000 should they subsequently abandon the party. Williams' proposal was prompted by the departures of former deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce to One Nation and former veterans' affairs minister Andrew Gee to the crossbench. It would require a two-thirds majority of conference delegates to be enshrined in the party's constitution.

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If the party is going to spend an enormous amount of money getting candidates elected and re-elected, then I think it is only fair that they repay the party for some of the money spent, such as Joyce and Andrew Gee, Williams said. The push comes as Leah Blyth defected to One Nation on Thursday, less than two years after she was appointed to fill the Senate vacancy created by the retirement of former finance minister Simon Birmingham.

Blyth's departure is the latest in a long line of Senate defections that have frustrated political parties, particularly given the overwhelming tendency of Australians to vote above the line for a party rather than an individual candidate. There is currently no federal legislation nor electoral requirement that specifically addresses defections or imposes sanctions. The Tasmanian Liberal Party has proposed a stability clause requiring defecting members to forfeit their seat, but this has been criticised by legal and constitutional experts.

One Nation Calls For Anti Defection Laws

Last year, One Nation called for laws to ban defections after the resignation of one of its members in the South Australian state upper house, Sarah Game. In a Facebook post authorised by Hanson last May, One Nation said Game's decision shines a light on a very serious and growing problem in Australian politics, whereby a person can walk away from a political party that has invested time, money and resources into having them elected.

The post went on to say every political party within Australia has been impacted by similar acts of treachery and that it was time for all state and federal parliaments to end the practice through legislative change. One Nation's South Australian leader, Cory Bernardi, was dubbed a rat when he quit the Liberal Party in February 2017, just seven months after being re-elected to the Senate, to establish his own Australian Conservatives party. He eventually quit parliament in January 2020.

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Angus Taylor Condemns Blyth Departure

Blyth told reporters on Thursday she could no longer in good conscience tell Australians that the Liberal Party could save the country. Opposition Leader Angus Taylor on Thursday condemned Blyth's departure, pointing out that she had been appointed to a Liberal Senate vacancy and had never contested a federal election. They deserve so much better than self-interested politicians pulling stunts and playing games, Taylor said of Australian families and small businesses.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese claimed more Liberals would follow Blyth out the door. A whole bunch of Liberals are also giving consideration to their futures, he said, without explanation.