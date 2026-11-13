Nationwide US Flight Ground Stop Due to FAA System Failure

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a rare nationwide ground stop for all US flights following a system-wide Air Route Traffic Control Centre failure, halting departures while allowing landings.

The Federal Aviation Administration implemented a rare nationwide ground stop for all commercial flights in the United States, effectively halting all departures from American airports. US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy confirmed that the directive was issued in response to a critical system-wide failure affecting the Air Route Traffic Control Centres. While the Federal Aviation Administration is currently investigating the technical root cause of the disruption, all aircraft already in the air are permitted to proceed with landings at their destination airports.

Root Cause of System-Wide Communications Failure

US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy stated that the Federal Aviation Administration issued the order following a system-wide Air Route Traffic Control Centre failure. The Department of Homeland Security clarified that there is currently no indication that the communication failure that triggered the nationwide ground stop of flights in the United States was caused by foul play. Officials described the situation as an extraordinary circumstance requiring immediate safety measures to prevent any potential mid-air conflicts or airspace congestion.

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FAA technicians are actively investigating the issue as Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy noted in a post on X. He promised that updates would be provided immediately as more information becomes available. The technical nature of the problem centers on the inability of air traffic controllers to maintain standard communication protocols across the national airspace system, necessitating a complete pause in ground operations to ensure safety.

Rare Historical Precedent for Nationwide Ground Stops

Saturday's rare ground stop of all flights across the United States is only the third time in US history that a nationwide ground stop has been ordered. The first instance occurred during the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, when the national airspace was closed indefinitely. The second instance happened in 2023 when the FAA's Notice to Air Missions system failed, causing a temporary but significant disruption to flight schedules.

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The last time all flights in the US were grounded was in 2023, marking a significant recurrence of systemic vulnerabilities. Prior to that event, the only other complete grounding was on September 11, 2001, highlighting the extreme rarity and severity of such measures. The Department of Homeland Security emphasized that this recent event mirrors the 2023 incident in its technical cause rather than the security threat associated with the 2001 attacks.

Operational Impact on Travelers and Airlines

Flights in the air are permitted to land, but departures have been halted, creating massive disruptions for travelers across the country. Earlier on Saturday morning, a ground stop was issued for all flights across the United States due to "extraordinary circumstances and reasons for safety" after authorities reported serious air traffic control communications issues. This means all in-air flights may land, but flights on the ground cannot take off, leading to extensive delays and cancellations.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a nationwide ground stop for all US airports following a communication issue impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centres. The scale of the disruption affects every major hub and regional airport in the nation, forcing airlines to reroute passengers and reschedule thousands of flights. The lack of communication capabilities prevents controllers from safely managing takeoff clearances and ground movements.

Next Steps for Investigation and Resolution

FAA technicians are investigating the issue with a focus on restoring full communication functionality across the Air Route Traffic Control Centres. US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the Federal Aviation Administration issued the order following the system-wide failure and committed to providing immediate updates as they have them. The priority remains to resolve the technical glitch before allowing new departures to resume, ensuring that the national airspace is secure.

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Travelers are advised to monitor their flight status closely as the Federal Aviation Administration works to clear the backlog of grounded aircraft. The Department of Homeland Security continues to monitor the situation to ensure no external threats contributed to the failure. Until further notice, the ground stop remains in effect, maintaining a strict no-departure policy until the Air Route Traffic Control Centres are fully operational and certified safe for use.