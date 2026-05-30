NATO Condemns Russian Drone Attack in Romania; Tony Abbott Elected Liberal Party President

NATO condemns a Russian drone strike in Romania; Tony Abbott becomes Liberal Party president; cave rescue in Laos; Ebola outbreak in DRC; Ghana anti-LGBTQ bill; football star switches to Australia.

Romanian forensic and law enforcement officers are investigating a Russian drone strike on a residential apartment building in Galati, Romania. NATO has condemned the attack, with Secretary-General Mark Rutte stating the alliance is ready to defend every inch of its territory.

A spokesperson for NATO's military headquarters confirmed the drone was of Russian origin, despite earlier denials by Moscow. Russian President Vladimir Putin has called on Romania to share drone fragments for a separate investigation. UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric expressed alarm, warning against further escalation in the war in Ukraine. The incident underscores the dangers of the conflict spilling beyond Ukraine's borders.

In Australian politics, former prime minister Tony Abbott has been elected unopposed as president of the Liberal Party at its Federal Council meeting in Melbourne. Abbott described his priority as rebuilding the party amid an existential crisis, stating that the Liberals remain the best hope for an alternative government. He acknowledged his previous role as the last successful federal leader of the opposition and expressed confidence in helping current leader Angus Taylor become the next successful opposition leader.

Abbott said he owes the party a great deal and considers it his duty to serve during this challenging time. A team of specialist divers in Laos rescued another person trapped in a cave for over a week. Seven Lao nationals had entered the cave to prospect for gold but were blocked by monsoon floodwaters. Five men were found alive on Wednesday, huddling in a narrow shaft about 300 metres from the cave mouth.

Rescue efforts continue for the remaining individuals. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization reported 906 suspected Ebola cases in the Democratic Republic of Congo, including 223 suspected deaths. The outbreak involves the rare Bundibugyo strain, for which no vaccine exists, and has been declared a public health emergency. Anais Legand from WHO noted the lethality rate ranges between 30 to 50 percent, meaning up to five out of ten infected may die.

Family members have been instructed to avoid touching sick loved ones. In Ghana, parliament approved a bill criminalising the promotion of LGBTQ+ activities. The legislation maintains jail terms of up to three years for same-sex acts and three to five years for promoting or supporting LGBTIQ+ activities. An earlier version passed in 2024 but faced legal challenges and was never signed into law.

In football, Sydney-born Cristian Volpato switched allegiance from Italy to Australia, ahead of the Socceroos squad announcement for the World Cup. Football Australia confirmed the switch, adding the 22-year-old to Tony Popovic's train-on squad for a pre-camp in Los Angeles before an international match against Mexico





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