Nato leaders discuss state of alliance ahead of July summit, address Russia tensions and reform.

The text provides an overview of NATO's discussions, focusing on the state of the alliance, Russia tensions, the planned deployment of 5,000 troops to Poland, and the need to maintain its military strength and reform. It also includes Trump's frustration with NATO's response to US requests related to the Iran war.

The military alliance's chief tried to manage expectations after Donald Trump said he would deploy 5,000 troops to Poland . Leaders discussed the state of the alliance ahead of a July summit in Ankara and growing concerns about Russia 's provocations and allegations against the Baltic states.

Some progress was made, but there is still a lot to be done. The secretary general acknowledged that the Europeans will step up more, and the Americans acknowledged this, discussing decisions and announcements as part of the longer-term trajectory. Growing concerns about the reform of NATO, including the need to keep Ukraine as strong as possible in the fight, were also discussed. Despite progress, Trump's frustration with NATO's response to US requests related to the Iran war was evident





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