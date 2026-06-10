Naveed Akram Charged with Additional Offences in Bondi Beach Terror Attack

Naveed Akram, a 24-year-old man, has been charged with 19 additional offences related to the Bondi Beach terror attack, which resulted in the deaths of 15 people.

Naveed Akram , a 24-year-old man, has been charged with 19 additional offences related to the Bondi Beach terror attack. The attack occurred at a Jewish festival celebrating Hanukkah last December, resulting in the deaths of 15 people.

Akram was initially facing 59 charges, including 15 counts of murder, 40 counts of attempted murder, and one count of committing a terrorist act. His defence lawyer, Leonie Gittani, informed the court that paperwork for the additional charges had been filed. The new charges include 10 counts of shoot at with intent to murder, six counts of discharging a firearm with intent to resist arrest, and three counts of causing wounding or grievous bodily harm with intent to murder.

Investigators from the Joint Counter Terrorism Team (JCTT) are updating the alleged police facts, and the JCTT is progressing well through the preparation of the case. The Royal Commission on Antisemitism and Social Cohesion has been examining the circumstances surrounding the shooting, including the role of Akram's father, Sajid Akram, who was shot dead by police before Naveed Akram's arrest.

The investigation involves a large amount of evidence, including 230,000 images from CCTV and numerous devices from other people reportedly linked to the defendant, which require translation. The court records indicate that the investigators are working to update the alleged police facts and prepare the case for trial





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