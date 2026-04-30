Navigating AI in the Workplace: Five Personal Rules for Ethical and Effective Use

As AI reshapes the workplace, establishing personal guidelines for its use is essential. This article explores five key principles for engaging with AI ethically and effectively, ensuring that technology enhances rather than diminishes human creativity and productivity.

We are living through a transformative era in the evolution of work. For generations, the fundamental aspects of how, where, and why we work remained largely unchanged.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted many of these norms, and now the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence (AI) is reshaping the workplace once again. AI is revolutionizing some professions while diminishing the relevance of others, and its influence will undoubtedly permeate most aspects of our lives. While AI is a powerful and novel technology, it is essential that we establish boundaries to govern its use rather than allowing it to operate without constraints.

Now, I am not advocating for the immediate implementation of laws and regulations in Australia or in the countries where AI tools originate. Instead, I believe that every worker should develop their own set of personal guidelines for engaging with this transformative technology. I have integrated AI deeply into certain aspects of my life while deliberately limiting its use in others.

Here are my five principles for navigating AI in the workplace: First, if you expect me to invest time in reading something, I expect you to have invested time in creating it. AI can generate seemingly coherent reports, presentations, summaries, blog posts, LinkedIn updates, emails, and other content in mere seconds.

However, much of this output is unnecessary and contributes to a growing problem in many workplaces: the overwhelming volume of AI-generated content. Research from Stanford University reveals that when people receive content that is clearly AI-generated from a colleague, nearly half of them perceive the sender as less creative, capable, and reliable. A third of respondents even stated that it made them less inclined to collaborate with that colleague in the future.

This is precisely how I feel when I receive an AI-generated report filled with bullet points—it feels like a waste of my time. Second, it is crucial to recognize that AI models have ingested vast amounts of content, often without permission or compensation to the original creators. While AI may appear more intelligent than humans on the surface, its responses are not infallible.

AI 'hallucinations,' a term coined by AI developers, occur in up to a third of cases, depending on the model. Therefore, AI should be treated like a junior colleague whose work requires verification. Always double-check the facts it presents.

Third, the quality of AI's output depends on the quality of its inputs. Just as with humans, better questions yield better responses. This skill, known as prompt engineering, involves learning how to guide AI to produce the most useful answers. Developing this skill takes practice and time, and it can make the difference between highly effective new ways of working and subpar results.

Rarely should you accept AI's first response without further refinement. Provide context, ask follow-up questions, and push the technology to its limits to achieve the best outcomes. Fourth, transparency is key when using AI at work. Since almost everyone is leveraging AI in some capacity, it is best to be open about its use.

We all know that a colleague who suddenly starts producing complex emails with multiple subheadings likely isn't doing it manually. Dr. Alan Finkel, Australia's former chief scientist, recently launched an initiative called Proudly Human, which allows individuals to certify when a piece of work is primarily human-created. I recently met with him to learn more about this initiative, and I was impressed by his efforts to preserve creativity amid rapid technological change.

There is no shame in using AI for certain tasks, but honesty about its use is essential. Finally, while it may be tempting to delegate all research and reasoning to AI, it is important to remember that some tasks are better suited to human intelligence. Human communication is what makes us uniquely human.

AI can assist with drafting and editing, but when it takes over public posts and interpersonal communication, the long-term effects on critical thinking and creativity could be severe. AI is still a relatively new presence in our lives, and we are all navigating its implications together. It is a powerful tool, but establishing personal rules of engagement is crucial to ensure that AI serves us rather than the other way around.

The author of *Work Backwards*, *Cult Status*, and *Killer Thinking*, he co-founded Junkee Media and writes a monthly newsletter called OUTLET





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