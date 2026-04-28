Navigating Cultural Respect: First Nations Perspectives on Living and Working on Country

This article explores the experiences of First Nations individuals reconnecting with their heritage and the challenges of living respectfully on other mobs' Countries. Through personal narratives and expert insights, it delves into the importance of cultural understanding, respectful practices, and the complexities of code-switching in diverse social contexts.

Growing up as a young Blak individual disconnected from my heritage, the word ' Country ' held little significance beyond the obligatory acknowledgements at school assemblies. However, as I delve deeper into my Dulgubarra-Yidinji roots, the term has taken on profound meaning.

Over the past year, my journey has involved extensive travel across nearly every state and territory in Australia for work, including relocations to Rubibi/Broome and Naarm/Melbourne. Each move has been accompanied by a deep awareness of my role as a guest on Wurundjeri, Yawuru, and Dgujan Countries, prompting me to seek guidance on how to live respectfully and avoid perpetuating patterns of intrusion or disrespect.

To gain insight into respectful practices, I engaged in conversations with fellow First Nations individuals about their approaches to working and living on other mobs' Countries. My personal experience mirrors that of many others who grew up disconnected from their cultural heritage. Like me, Brooke Collard, a Ballardong/Whadjuk Noongar film producer and multidisciplinary artist, spent her formative years away from her ancestral Country of Boorloo/Perth, instead growing up on Nyikina Country in Derby, Western Australia.

Collard reflects on the complexities of cultural disconnection, noting that while she has a childhood connection to Derby, it differs significantly from the bond she might have formed on her own Country. She acknowledges the challenges faced by many mob in residing permanently on their ancestral lands, a sentiment echoed by Wiradjuri author and educator Beau Windon.

Windon describes his heritage and cultural experience as fractured due to colonization, emphasizing the importance of respecting boundaries and recognizing that some aspects of his ancestors' lives are not his to claim or write about. Luke Patterson, an arts-based researcher and writer living on Bidjigal Country, emphasizes the significance of fostering intimate moments with local mob as a means of showing respect.

He argues that these interactions are just as crucial as participating in major events like NAIDOC proceedings and Welcomes. Patterson shares that sometimes, the most meaningful Welcomes come from simple acts of trust, such as an Aunty allowing you to make her a cup of tea. He also acknowledges that living respectfully on Bidjigal Country involves accepting that perfection is unattainable.

Similarly, Windon highlights the value of asking thoughtful questions to Traditional Custodians of Wurundjeri Woi-wurrung Country as a way to mitigate fears of causing harm. He advises approaching interactions with respect and curiosity, noting that genuine interest is often met with laughter and gentle corrections. The article also explores the concept of code-switching, a practice many First Nations individuals employ to navigate different social and cultural contexts, adjusting their language and behavior accordingly.

Collard views code-switching as just one aspect of determining appropriate conduct in various situations and locations





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