Navigating Two Worlds: Syrian Refugees in Australia Embrace Dual Identities

First-generation Australians, who fled the Syrian civil war as children, share their experiences of integrating into Australian society while preserving their cultural heritage. The article highlights the emotional journey of refugees like Zein and Mazen, as they navigate between their past and present.

The echoes of a war-torn past resonate vividly in the present for young first-generation Australians like Zein and Mazen, whose lives have been indelibly shaped by the Syrian civil war and the subsequent journey to Australia. For Zein, the remnants of her early life in Syria, including the terrifying experience of a bomb landing near her grandfather's workplace, the air raids, and the hurried escape with her family, are etched in her memory.

The memories of her grandparents' faces as they fled, the hushed instructions from her mother to remain silent during their perilous journey, and the explosion of a bus behind them as they crossed the border serve as stark reminders of the trauma she endured. Now, residing in Wollongong, she navigates the complexities of her dual identity, embracing both her Arabic heritage and the Australian culture she now calls home. She talks to her grandpa every Sunday, the last time she saw him in person was when she was five.\Mazen Al Jahed's experience mirrors Zein's, highlighting the perilous journey and the resilience required to rebuild a life in a new country. His family's escape from Syria to Iraq, crammed into a precarious metal dinghy, underscores the desperation and the sacrifices made to seek safety. While his parents shielded him from the harsh realities of their financial struggles, the underlying worry and stress they carried are now clearly visible to him in retrospect. The move to Australia was a critical turning point, a refuge from the escalating conflict in the Middle East. However, the integration process presented its own set of challenges, including the need to adapt to a new language and culture. The tension of the two worlds, the constant question of how they can protect their child from whatever might happen? can be seen in the faces of their parents\The stories of Zein and Mazen illuminate the emotional and cultural complexities faced by first-generation migrants. They reflect the struggle to balance the desire to maintain a connection to their heritage with the need to integrate into a new society. The importance of preserving cultural traditions is evident in their weekly Arabic meals and the cherished memories of their homeland. However, the pressure to assimilate also leads to difficult choices, such as suppressing their Arabic language or seeking to adopt Australian customs. Zein's realization that she is both Syrian and Australian reflects a profound understanding of her identity and the need to embrace the unique experiences that have shaped her. The sense of belonging, the connection to family, and the enduring power of memories, like the smell of jasmine and the sight of roses, provide a bridge between their past and their present, allowing them to navigate the challenges of their dual existence. Zein states she is Arabic Australian, and she stopped trying to separate the two. Both of them feel they're not trying to separate the two because both are unique, their past and present





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