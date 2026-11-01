NBA Recap: Sixers Win, Wemby Dominates, Hawks Struggle

Philadelphia 76ers improve to 6-1 as Tyrese Maxey shines. Victor Wembanyama records 43 points and six blocks for San Antonio. Atlanta Hawks suffer loss to New Orleans.

The Philadelphia 76ers, Victor Wembanyama, and the Atlanta Hawks defined the early NBA news cycle with contrasting results. The Sixers continue their strong start, the Spurs star delivered a historic performance, and the Hawks faced further setbacks. These events highlight the shifting dynamics of the league as the season progresses.

Philadelphia 76ers Maintain Early Momentum

The Philadelphia 76ers are flying high to start the season with an impressive six wins and one loss. This record has been achieved even without LeBron James and Joel Embiid for significant stretches of play. Their latest victory came against the Charlotte Hornets, sealed by a clutch three-pointer from second-year star VJ Edgecombe. This marks the second consecutive game where Edgecombe delivered in critical moments, having previously hit a crucial shot against the New York Knicks.

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The biggest story surrounding this new-look Philadelphia squad has been the emergence of Tyrese Maxey. Heading into the season, questions persisted about who would step up as the main leader. Maxey has answered those doubts by averaging 29.6 points, 4.4 assists, and 4.1 rebounds per game. He is shooting an impressive 49 percent from the field, establishing himself as a dominant force on the court.

Philadelphia defense has emerged as one of the most significant surprises of the season. The team currently boasts the third-best defensive rating in the entire league. This resilience allows them to win games even when their offense is not at peak efficiency. It demonstrates a versatile and tough team identity that is difficult for opponents to crack.

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Former NBA guard Darren Collison expressed excitement about the potential of this group. He warned the rest of the competition that the Sixers are becoming a formidable threat. Collison noted that while their offense has not fully caught up to their elite defense, their six-win record proves they can win games defensively. He stated that once their offense aligns with their defensive prowess, the team will be extremely scary for the league.

The 76ers will now turn their attention to the Chicago Bulls. They are scheduled to face the Bulls twice in their next three games. A road trip to Detroit is sandwiched between these matchups, testing their resilience. The team looks to maintain this impressive start as the schedule tightens.

Wembanyama Dominates Timberwolves in San Antonio

Victor Wembanyama is clearly a man on a mission this season for the San Antonio Spurs. The team fell short in the NBA Finals last season, and Wembanyama is using that as fuel. After a slow 1-2 start, the Spurs have quickly turned things around. They improved to a four-win record following a decisive 121-111 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Wembanyama stole the show with a monster performance. He recorded 43 points, seven rebounds, six blocks, and four assists. The French superstar arrived dressed as Geralt of Rivia from The Witcher for Halloween. However, it was his basketball performance that did the talking once the game began.

Minnesota was missing Rudy Gobert, and Wembanyama took full advantage of the Timberwolves lack of size. He dominated inside, leading to one of his best games of the season. The frustration was evident among the Timberwolves coaching staff. Coach Chris Finch was seen searching for answers and turned to the officials after a foul was called while Minnesota was attempting to box out Wembanyama.

On a personal level, the Spurs superstar is averaging 25 points, 11.4 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game. He is also recording a remarkable 4.2 blocks per contest. This statistical dominance underscores his value as a franchise cornerstone and a defensive anchor.

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Other contributors for San Antonio included DeAaron Fox and Dylan Harper. Fox finished with 22 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists. Harper added 25 points, seven rebounds, and six assists in another strong showing. For the Timberwolves, Ayo Dosunmu led the way with 27 points and nine rebounds. LaMelo Ball struggled, finishing with just 10 points on 20 percent shooting.

Hawks Continue Early Season Struggles

It was another tough night for the Atlanta Hawks, who suffered a disappointing 121-99 defeat to the New Orleans Pelicans. This loss continues their early-season struggles, raising concerns about their consistency. The team is finding it difficult to maintain momentum against competitive opponents.

Aussie Dyson Daniels faced the team that drafted him. He was able to have his usual impact on the game. Daniels finished with eight points, four rebounds, three assists, and three steals. He shot 50 percent from the field but missed both of his attempts from beyond the arc.

Daniels is averaging 10.3 points, five rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game through Atlanta opening seven games. He is shooting 49.2 percent from the field overall. Fellow Australian Jock Landale saw just over a minute of court time in the loss. The Hawks must address these defensive lapses to improve their record.

The NBA regular season continues to provide dramatic storylines. The 76ers are proving their defensive identity is real. Wembanyama is establishing himself as a global superstar. Meanwhile, the Hawks are looking to reverse their fortunes. Fans can watch an average of nine live regular season games per week with ESPN on Kayo Sports. The best of the NBA Playoffs will also be available live for viewers.