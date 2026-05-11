NBC approves prime-time game show based on web-based puzzle Wordle

NBC, the United States broadcaster, approved a prime-time game show based on the web-based puzzle Wordle, challenging players to guess the same five-letter word in six guesses or fewer. The show will star Savannah Guthrie, a talented reporter who decided to pursue her passion for the game despite her mother's disappearance and subsequent kidnapping. The series aims to replicate the Wordle typeface and color scheme, replicating its online counterpart. The show will be filmed in Manchester, England, starting in June 2023. Casting for the first season is now open, and the show is expected to premiere in 2027.

NBC, the United States broadcaster, approved a prime-time game show based on the web-based puzzle Wordle, which challenges players to deduce the same five-letter word in six guesses or fewer.

Half-hour episodes will be filmed in Manchester, scheduled to begin in June, and be shown in both the UK and US. Contestants will compete for a cash prize, with the series replicating the Wordle typeface and color scheme.

In addition to Wordle, Savannah Guthrie, an NBC News correspondent and the daughter of the missing Nancy Guthrie, expressed her desire to continue with the game show, stating that it is a joyous thing despite her broken heart. The first season of the TV series, titled 'Wordle,' has already started casting. Filming is expected in 2027





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NBC News Savannah Guthrie Wordle Game Show Prime-Time Game Show Cash Prize

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