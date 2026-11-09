NBL Game Review Panel Issues Suspension For Will Hickey After Hawks-36ers Brawl

The NBL's GRP has charged three players following a violent altercation between Adelaide 36ers and Illawarra Hawks. Will Hickey faces a suspension while Nick Rakocevic and Makur Maker receive fines. The incident occurred on November 07, 2026.

The National Basketball League's Game Review Panel concluded its investigation into the violent fourth-quarter altercation between the Adelaide 36ers and the Illawarra Hawks on November 07, 2026. The panel formally charged three players involved in the scuffle, with one player now facing a mandatory one-game suspension depending on his legal response to the findings.

Will Hickey Faces Suspension For Striking

Illawarra Hawks guard Will Hickey has been charged with Striking, a Classifiable Offence determined by the Game Review Panel to be intentional with medium impact and direct contact to the body. The panel mandated a one-game suspension for Hickey's actions, although this penalty can be reduced to a $1,550 fine if he submits an early guilty plea.

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Nick Rakocevic Charged With Unsportsmanlike Behaviour

Adelaide 36ers import Nick Rakocevic received a charge for Unsportsmanlike Behaviour, which the league classifies as a Fixed Financial Offence. Because this constitutes his second Fixed Financial Offence within the current or previous two NBL seasons, an increased financial penalty automatically applies. Rakocevic faces a base fine of $1,550, which is reduced to $1,165 upon an early guilty plea.

Makur Maker Evicted And Charged With Melee Participation

Hawks forward Makur Maker was charged with Engaging in a Melee, Brawl, or Scuffle, also classified as a Fixed Financial Offence. Maker was ejected from the contest during the incident, which occurred with 3:51 remaining in the fourth quarter at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre. He received both a technical foul and a flagrant foul during the altercation.

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Justin Tatum Disputes Ejection Disparity

Hawks head coach Justin Tatum publicly criticized the officiating decisions following the match, specifically referencing NBL referee Chris Reid. Tatum stated that Maker should not have been ejected if Rakocevic remained on the court, arguing that both players engaged in similar conduct. He suggested the different disciplinary outcomes were inconsistent and questioned the fairness of the on-court rulings during the press conference.

Clubs Have Options For Guilty Pleas Or Appeals

Both the Adelaide 36ers and the Illawarra Hawks have been issued Charged Offence Notices regarding the incident. The clubs now have the administrative option to accept the Game Review Panel's findings through the early guilty plea process to mitigate penalties or to formally appeal the charges against their respective players.