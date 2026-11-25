Analysis of the NBL import rankings during the FIBA break reveals key performers like Yannis Morin, Kelan Martin, and Charles Bediako shaping the league standings.

The Australian National Basketball League ( NBL) has reached a critical midpoint following ten rounds of competition and the subsequent FIBA break. This interval allows for a comprehensive reassessment of the import rankings, highlighting which international stars have exceeded expectations and which pre-season favorites have stumbled. While Melbourne United appears to have secured superior talent through its recruitment strategy, several teams have seen their imported players drop out of the top tier. Additionally, injuries and team changes have removed Arnas Velicka from the Brisbane lineup and Skylar Mays from the New Zealand squad, altering the competitive landscape significantly.

Yannis Morin Stats and Phoenix Defense

Yannis Morin of the South East Melbourne Phoenix currently holds the tenth position in the import rankings with averages of 8.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.6 blocks per game. He shoots an efficient 52.7% from the field while playing only 19.6 minutes per contest, which is the lowest minutes among the fourteen imports being assessed. Despite this limited playing time, Morin leads all new imports in blocks per game, demonstrating a potent defensive presence that has been crucial for a team that has struggled overall. His recent performance against the New Zealand Breakers, where he recorded 16 points and 10 rebounds for his third double-double of the season, has solidified his standing. However, the Phoenix have been outscored by 10 points with him on the court, raising questions about his ability to translate individual stats into team victories in the future.

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Kelan Martin Scoring Efficiency and Hawks

Kelan Martin ranks ninth after delivering consistent perimeter scoring for his team, averaging 15.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.3 assists. He shoots 44.9% from the field and an impressive 43.9% from three-point range, making 2.5 made threes per game and reaching a season-high of 28 points. As a former NBA forward, his shooting proficiency is established, and his availability keeps him in the top ten despite the Hawks sitting at eighth place with a 6-11 record. His impact is heavily offensive, as his rebounding and playmaking numbers are modest, and his defensive metrics require improvement. Nevertheless, his reliability as a shooter ensures he remains a key asset for a team that has had a slow start to the season.

Charles Bediako Breakers Impact and Flaws

Charles Bediako of the New Zealand Breakers sits at number eight with 8.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.0 steal, and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 63.6% from the field. His value is most evident in the team's performance differential, as the Breakers outscore opponents by 21 points when he is on the floor but are outscored by 40 points when he rests. This stark contrast highlights his immense importance to a squad that sits at the bottom of the standings with a 5-11 record. He ranks second among new imports in field goal percentage and blocks, while also pulling down 2.5 offensive rebounds per game. His primary weakness is his 45.6% free-throw shooting, which prevents him from climbing higher, but his interior defense and lob-threat potential remain vital for the Breakers.

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Jaylon Brown Taipans Rise and Performance

Jaylon Brown of the Cairns Taipans has been a central figure in one of the league's biggest success stories, helping his team win four of their past five games heading into the break. He averages 14.5 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game, shooting 41.2% from the field and 36.1% from three. His recent form includes a season-high 31 points and a round ten performance where he shot 11 of 20 from deep. Although he joined with point guard duties that do not fully suit his skills, the arrival of Luke Paul has allowed him to showcase his full potential. The Indiana-born guard has been a consistent starter in Adam Forde's lineup, contributing significantly to the Taipans' rise in the standings.

Andrew Carr Kings Rebounds and Work Ethic

Andrew Carr of the Sydney Kings rounds out the top five with 9.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 1.0 block per game on 50.0% shooting. While his scoring numbers may not stand out, his rebounding average of 8.1 in just 22.6 minutes per game is exceptional. He provides a humble and quiet presence with an unrivaled work ethic, serving as a valuable complementary piece for a roster featuring several established stars. Although he did not replace the champion Tim Soares, his ability to contribute without demanding significant offensive possessions makes him indispensable. His impact goes far beyond the box score, stabilizing the Kings' frontcourt and enhancing team cohesion.