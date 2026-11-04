NBL MVP Power Rankings: Cole Anthony and Torrey Craig Lead NBL27 Standings

NBL MVP Power Rankings reveal the top five performers in NBL27. Cole Anthony and Torrey Craig lead the charge as players find rhythm in the league.

Seven rounds into the NBL27 season, the narrative has shifted from early-season adjustments to definitive player impact assessments. The latest NBL MVP Power Rankings highlight how debutant imports and veteran leaders are distinguishing themselves through comprehensive contributions on both ends of the floor. While box scores often highlight raw scoring volume, these rankings prioritize overall efficiency, recent form, and the direct correlation between individual performance and team success.

Cole Anthony Leads Scoring For Melbourne United

Cole Anthony remains one of the most potent offensive forces in the NBL, continuing to display a level of scoring talent rarely witnessed since Bryce Cotton arrived in the league. Despite being involved in a recent on-court controversy with league officials, his statistical output remains elite and central to Melbourne United's resurgence. Anthony has played 30 minutes or more in just two games this season, yet he still sits second in the entire league for total scoring.

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During Round 7, Anthony averaged 23.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists while shooting an impressive 56.0% from the field. Although turnovers remain a slight area for improvement, his ability to score in clusters and take over games is becoming impossible to ignore. If he can maintain this momentum and limit turnovers, Anthony is positioned for significant award consideration by season's end.

Torrey Craig Powers Sydney Kings To Top Spot

Torrey Craig has firmly entered the MVP conversation, largely due to the Sydney Kings currently sitting atop the NBL standings. The former NBA veteran made his debut in these Power Rankings following an impressive stretch of performances that has established Sydney as a primary contender. Since Round 5, Craig has averaged 22.0 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 1.0 steal while shooting 52.0% from the field.

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His recent form includes a five-game streak of scoring 20 or more points before being held to eight in a difficult outing at the Silverdome. Now 35 years old with 113 NBL games under his belt, Craig continues to improve and serves as an increasingly critical component of Sydney's success. He will look to build on this form when facing the South East Melbourne Phoenix in an upcoming clash.

Josh Oduro Emerges As Effective Big Man

Josh Oduro is another new addition to this week's rankings, having quietly established himself as one of the most effective big men in the competition. The Melbourne United centre utilizes an old-school, no-fuss approach that allows him to operate efficiently without drawing widespread attention. Since Round 6, Oduro has ranked as the league's fourth-highest scorer among big men.

Oduro is averaging 23.0 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 1.0 block per game during this recent stretch. His straight-to-the-point style of play complements Melbourne United's system and provides a reliable interior presence. As United continues to perform as one of the competition's most in-form teams, Oduro's consistent production is a key factor in their standing.

Notable Absences And Competitive Landscape

Several notable players narrowly missed the top five in this round's assessment, highlighting the depth of talent in the league. Kendric Davis of Sydney, Taran Armstrong of Tasmania, and Sam Mennenga of New Zealand were among those who dropped out or fell just short. Parker Jackson-Cartwright of New Zealand and Kristian Doolittle of Perth also missed the cut this week.

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These rankings utilize a larger sample size to assess season-long performances alongside emerging trends and recent form. The inclusion of both debutant imports and established veterans like Torrey Craig underscores the shifting dynamics of NBL27. As the season progresses, these evaluations will likely continue to evolve based on team success and individual efficiency metrics.