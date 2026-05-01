NDIS Fraud and Non-Compliance Under Scrutiny as Parliamentary Inquiry Reveals $3.7 Billion in Inappropriate Payments

A parliamentary inquiry into the NDIS has uncovered $3.7 billion in inappropriate payments, with executives highlighting systemic issues in the scheme's design and enforcement. The inquiry, prompted by Minister Jenny McAllister, reveals ongoing challenges with fraud and non-compliance, including the involvement of organized crime groups.

NDIS executives addressed a parliamentary inquiry today, focusing on the integrity of the National Disability Insurance Scheme ( NDIS ). The inquiry, established following a request from NDIS Minister Jenny McAllister, aims to investigate the extent of fraud and non-compliance within the scheme.

According to John Dardo, head of integrity transformation at the NDIS, approximately $3.7 billion of the scheme's $45 billion in payments last financial year were inappropriately distributed. This figure, representing 8.3% of total payments, was attributed to what Dardo termed 'integrity leakage,' a broader category that includes not just fraud but also inadvertent non-compliance. Dardo emphasized that the scheme does not separately measure fraud under its technical definition, highlighting that the issue extends beyond deliberate misconduct.

The NDIS, projected to cost over $50 billion this financial year, has faced significant reputational challenges due to reports of fraud and criminal activities, particularly among service providers. Federal Minister Mark Butler recently attributed many of the scheme's problems to its design, a sentiment echoed by Dardo, who noted that the scheme's rollout was rushed, with insufficient verification of payment claims, weak enforcement, and inadequate resources for integrity measures.

He criticized the government's reactive approach to fraud, stating that lessons from past programs should have been incorporated from the outset. Dardo also reported progress in combating fraud, including 25 successful prosecutions, 15 ongoing court cases, and over 600 active investigations led by the NDIS Fraud Fusion Taskforce, established in 2022.

This taskforce, supported by 24 agencies, including state and territory police, has removed more than 2,500 providers from the scheme and issued 77 warrants last year, a significant increase from the 30 warrants issued between 2018 and 2021. The parliamentary inquiry, launched in March, follows concerns raised by Minister McAllister about fraud and non-compliance.

The NDIS now supports over 760,000 participants, nearly double its original estimate, with the government projecting savings of $22 billion over the next four years through recent reforms. Despite a growth rate of 10.3% per year—down from over 22% under the previous Coalition government—the scheme remains the second fastest-growing federal expenditure. Adam Meyer, executive of the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission, warned that organized crime groups, both domestic and offshore, are increasingly exploiting the NDIS and other government programs.

These groups are involved in various illicit activities, including recycling NDIS funds into other criminal enterprises. Bureaucrats within the NDIS agency have also been implicated in fraud, with issues ranging from undisclosed conflicts of interest to unlawful disclosure of protected information, as reported by the Department of Health, Disability, and Aging. While fraud is a key concern, it is not the primary driver of the scheme's overall growth





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