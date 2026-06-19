An analysis of how the proposed 50% cut to the NDIS social participation budget will affect young adults with Down's syndrome, their families and the broader community.

Joe Barham a 22 year old with Down's syndrome has spent the last four years learning barista skills through an NDIS funded programme that also takes him to a community garden and to a recycling shop.

The programme supplies him with the chance to practice money management, communication and teamwork in a real world setting. The coach behind the espresso machine and the neighbours who toss him away back a sense of belonging that has helped Joe build self confidence after a lifetime of isolation.

The money that keeps this programme going comes from the government's disability insurance scheme, which is set to face a 50 per cent cut to all social and community participation budgets next year. The mathematics behind the budget cut is cold and stark. The national disability insurance scheme was launched in 2020 at a cost of roughly 20 billion dollars a year.

That figure has climbed to about 50 billions this financial year, driven largely by programmes designed to boost social inclusion for participants with intellectual and developmental conditions. 28,900 a year is the average allocation for each of the 9,000 people with Down's syndrome, and almost one third of that sum is used for community participation. Removing half of that slice would take a single participant's allocated budget from 28,900 to 14,450 and strip away every after-hour workshop, mini café or group project that the child might otherwise attend.

The result would be a sudden loss of routine, a gap in learning critical life skills and a thin line between independence and dependence. The effect is not only theoretical; families are feeling the squeeze. Kerry Barham, Joe's mother, says that before the NDIS she and her husband made up any extra money for courses. After the program was funded the family could rely on a stable weekly schedule, a key factor in Joe's progress.

Now, if the scheme sells back half of the money that was allocated, Kerry will be forced to decide between a barista lesson or a community garden session. Another voice comes from Kylie, mother of 15 year old Felix in rural South Australia. Feather distant from Adelaide, Felix takes nearly three hours of travel to sit in a community hub.

Kylie says that without the support that the government has handed on so generously, Felix would be unable to get the same social networking and inclusion that would keep him from feeling left out by his peers on bicycles or game loops. The proposed change has sparked a Senate inquiry and protests from disability advocates. Commissioner Rosemary Kayess warned that reducing flexibility could entrench segregation rather than foster integration.

The NDIS director, Butler, has defended the cuts as a necessary step to preserve core daily supports such as hygiene, meal preparation and continence management. Even though the cut to social and community participation will save about 13.2 billion dollars between July and June 2030, critics argue that the gains are outweighed by the loss of social inclusion for a group that relies on interruption avoidance and community life for self development





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NDIS Down's Syndrome Social Participation Funding Cuts Inclusion

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