NDIS Funding for Disabled Children at Risk as Parents Fight for Life-Saving Support

A six-year-old girl's parents have fought the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) every year of her life for funding that keeps her alive. Sienna has cerebral palsy, cannot talk, and needs her lungs suctioned every few minutes. Her mother June can tell you exactly what every cent in her NDIS plan is for. Sienna's parents have appealed against her NDIS plans five times in five years, juggling the legal work involved around their jobs, Sienna's care, her hospital visits, and her therapy. The NDIA has spent more than $330,000 on legal fees and expenses to fight the family on the most recent matter alone. June is furious that getting the support Sienna needs has been so hard - and that the NDIS is perceived to provide a slush fund that people with disabilities can spend however they wish.

Six-year-old Sienna's parents have fought the NDIS every year of her life for funding that keeps her alive. Sienna has cerebral palsy , cannot talk, and needs her lungs suctioned every few minutes.

Her mother June can tell you exactly what every cent in her NDIS plan is for. Sienna has cerebral palsy and a number of comorbidities. She cannot talk, she cannot sit unassisted, she is fed through a tube, she is incontinent. She has two types of lung disease and is on oxygen 24/7.

Australians with disabilities copped the biggest cuts in the budget. Yet conservative media's heart bleeds only for the wealthy. Her lungs need to be suctioned - with a tube inserted down her nose and throat - every five to 10 minutes, including overnight.

This means that before the NDIS provided funding for overnight nursing care, Sienna's parents would sleep in four-hour shifts, taking it in turns to sit by her bed, suctioning her airways and monitoring her ventilator to make sure pressure in her lungs did not become too high, or too low, either of which could be fatal. She had open-heart surgery in 2024. She's had, I think, about eight operations under general anaesthetic.

The common cold will put her in intensive care where she stays for anywhere between one week to two months. Sienna is in hospital so often that she has a designated nurse who is familiar with Sienna and her medical history for her stays. In April, the health minister, Mark Butler, announced huge cuts to the NDIS that would see about 160,000 people removed from the scheme in order to preserve the scheme for those who needed it most.

Not because she feared Sienna would be kicked off the scheme, but because of what she sees as a big lie that the NDIS is adequately supporting those who need it most, and that getting money to support people like Sienna is easy for families. June says the support Sienna has received since she was born is money that she and her husband, Steve, had to fight for.

Five times in five years, June and Steve have appealed against Sienna's NDIS plans all the way to the administrative review tribunal (ART), juggling the legal work involved around their jobs, Sienna's care, her hospital visits and her therapy. This means that apart from the very first NDIS plan they received for Sienna - when she was just a few months old and they barely had a grasp of what her disability was and would mean - they have had to appeal against every single NDIS plan that Sienna has been issued in her short life.

While they have been self-represented for almost all of the legal matters, information released under FoI shows the NDIA has spent more than $330,000 on legal fees and expenses to fight the family on the most recent matter alone, briefing barristers and a King's Counsel to represent them. Every time the couple have appealed to the ART, the NDIA was forced, or agreed during pre-hearing negotiations, to significantly increase Sienna's supports.

June is furious that getting the support Sienna needs, not even to live a good life, but simply to stay alive, has been so hard - and that the NDIS is perceived to provide a slush fund that people with disabilities can spend however they wish. It is not. I can tell you exactly what every cent is for.

And everything is for medical purposes to keep her alive and breathing every day and to give her a chance to be in the population and an active part of society. Of the five appeals in five years that June and Steve have brought against the NDIA, they say their most recent was the most harrowing. In April 2024, Sienna received a support plan in which the NDIA proposed cutting her plan by more than $500,000 a year.

These savings were going to be made, in large part, by swapping out the registered nurses that provided overnight care for Sienna - suctioning her airways and monitoring her ventilator - with high-intensity support workers, who are not medically trained; a move Sienna's parents said risked her life. June and Steve, who had no legal representation throughout, did the work required for the legal process around their work and care of Sienna.

We were even going through conferences at the ART while our daughter was being prepped for heart surgery. We were literally dialling in from the hospital, says June. In April 2025, the ART ruled that significant portions of Sienna's funding should be reinstated, including overnight nursing care.

The tribunal member wrote in a publicly available published decision that while the NDIA's original plan for Sienna's care came at a substantially lower cost to the taxpayer, it presented very high risks to Sienna's safety. There is no indication that the Agency has given consideration to the best interests of the child in this matter, he wrote





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NDIS Funding Disabled Children Life-Saving Support Cerebral Palsy

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