NDIS Integrity Hearing Raises Concerns About Complaints Handling and Whistleblower Protections

A parliamentary hearing into the NDIS raised concerns about how complaints are handled and the need to strengthen whistleblower protections. The hearing also discussed the challenges faced by deafblind participants and the impact of fraud on the scheme.

Concerns have been raised at a parliamentary hearing into the NDIS about how complaints are handled. A support worker cut keys to a deafblind National Disability Insurance Scheme ( NDIS ) participant's home without their knowledge, a parliamentary inquiry has been told.

The work of the NDIS watchdog and provider complaints body, the Quality and Safeguards Commission (QSC), and whistleblower protections were among several topics discussed at length. Deafblind Australia told the committee that deafblind NDIS participants routinely reported, 'feeling like an ATM' and providers were 'primarily interested in ... retaining the highest possible percentage of a person's plan, rather than assisting them to achieve.

' The inquiry also heard a deafblind participant unknowingly had keys to their home cut by a support worker. The group's Ben McAtamney told the hearing many deafblind participants did not 'see a point' in formally reporting misconduct due to a lack of faith anything would be done.

In addition, Mr McAtamney said the complaints processes were not accessible to deafblind people, which prevented or dissuaded them from making complaints. Disability Advocacy Network Australia's David Petherick said it was common to see 'brave' people with disability 'give up' on pursuing their complaints or never hear back about what came of them.

The cross-party parliamentary committee has already heard about $3.7 billion was lost to 'integrity leakage' last financial year, that the scheme was set up without robust payment guardrails, and sophisticated organised crime groups operating overseas were increasingly exploiting government programs, including the NDIS. The NDIS has been projected to cost more than $50 billion this financial year, with increasing reports of widespread fraud, particularly from providers, leading to this inquiry.

Fraud is not a major driver of the scheme's overall growth, though it remains a key target for the Albanese government. Last month, major cuts to the NDIS were announced, with about 300,000 people with disability to either be kicked off or prevented from accessing the scheme over the next four years, saving more than $36 billion over that time.

The legislation required to enact those changes, which has been slammed by the Greens and disability community, has been referred to the Senate for a separate inquiry with a reporting date of June 16. The bill also includes measures to plug gaps in oversight and require more providers to register with the scheme, while also allowing more automated decision-making and giving federal minister Mark Butler sweeping powers to cut certain types of supports.

The Human Rights Law Centre's Whistleblower Project used today's integrity hearing to renew calls to bolster NDIS whistleblowers protections, which it said was among the 'worst in the country'. Despite some improvements in recent months, the project's Madeleine Howel said the laws remained inadequate.

'Whistleblowers play a critical role in exposing wrongdoing, ensuring there is integrity in the NDIS,' she said. 'Improving the regulatory and enforcement powers of regulators ... will not alone strengthen the integrity of the NDIS. ' In the December 2025 quarter, about 94 per cent of all NDIS providers were unregistered, meaning the scheme watchdog had little to no oversight of them.

The government has trumpeted the upcoming expansion of mandatory provider registration requirements as a key measure to crack down on fraud. Groups representing allied health professionals told the hearing that could benefit large organisations and lock out smaller businesses or drive them away from the sector due to the high costs and administrative burden





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NDIS Complaints Handling Whistleblower Protections Deafblind Participants Fraud Provider Registration Requirements Automated Decision-Making Sweeping Powers To Cut Certain Types Of Suppor

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