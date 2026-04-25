NDIS Overhaul: Disability Community to Lead Eligibility Rewrite

The NDIS is set for a major overhaul, with eligibility rules to be redefined by the disability community and states. The changes aim to address financial sustainability concerns and ensure the scheme supports those with the most significant and permanent disabilities, potentially impacting 160,000 participants.

The National Disability Insurance Scheme ( NDIS ) is facing a significant overhaul, with Minister Mark Butler announcing a collaborative approach to redefining eligibility criteria. This process will directly impact approximately 160,000 current participants, potentially leading to their removal from the scheme.

The core of the issue lies in the current ambiguity surrounding the definitions of 'permanent' and 'significant' disability, which are prerequisites for receiving NDIS funding. The government asserts that the scheme has expanded beyond its original intent and is becoming financially unsustainable, necessitating these changes despite potential political challenges and increasing resistance. Minister Butler emphasized that the disability community will be central to shaping the new eligibility rules, working alongside state governments and a technical advisory group.

This collaborative effort aims to establish a more evidence-based functional capacity assessment, ensuring the NDIS remains focused on supporting those with the most profound and enduring disabilities. The intention is to move away from the current system and implement a more rigorous evaluation process that accurately reflects an individual’s functional abilities and support needs. The proposed changes are part of a broader strategy to curb the rapid growth of NDIS expenditure.

Currently, spending is increasing at around 10% annually, a rate the government deems unsustainable. The plan aims to reduce this growth to approximately 2% in the short term, eventually stabilizing at 5%. Achieving this reduction will involve not only reassessing eligibility but also introducing a new assessment model centered on 'functional capacity'. This model will focus on what individuals can and cannot do, rather than solely relying on a diagnosis.

Minister Butler has openly acknowledged the difficult nature of this overhaul, stating that the scheme is currently 'off track' and experiencing a decline in public trust. Recent research indicates widespread public concern regarding the NDIS, with a majority of Australians believing it is either broken, too expensive, or susceptible to fraud.

The government maintains that these reforms are essential to safeguard the long-term viability of the NDIS and ensure it continues to provide vital support to those who genuinely need it. The scale of the NDIS, currently supporting around 760,000 people, has significantly exceeded initial projections, contributing to the financial pressures. The legislative changes required to implement these reforms are expected to be introduced during the May budget.

However, the path forward is not without obstacles. The Greens have already voiced strong opposition, while the Coalition has expressed reservations but remains potentially open to negotiation. A significant point of contention is the financial burden that may be shifted to state governments. The government intends to ask states to provide alternative 'foundational supports' for individuals who no longer meet the NDIS eligibility criteria.

This proposal has been met with considerable resistance, particularly from Queensland, which has expressed strong opposition to bearing additional costs. The success of the reforms hinges on securing the support of both the parliament and the states, a task that will require careful negotiation and compromise. The government is attempting to balance the need for fiscal responsibility with the imperative to provide adequate support for people with disabilities.

The outcome of this process will have a profound impact on the lives of hundreds of thousands of Australians and the future of the NDIS





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