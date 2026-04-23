NDIS Reforms Spark Concerns for First Nations Participants

Advocates warn that proposed changes to the NDIS, aimed at tightening eligibility and reducing financial support, may disproportionately impact First Nations people with disability due to a lack of meaningful engagement and culturally appropriate services.

Significant concerns are being voiced regarding proposed changes to the National Disability Insurance Scheme ( NDIS ), particularly regarding the potential impact on First Nations people living with disability.

Federal Health Minister Mark Butler recently announced adjustments to eligibility requirements and financial support levels, aiming to address what the government perceives as excessive growth within the scheme. These changes are projected to result in approximately 160,000 participants being removed from the NDIS by the end of the decade, leaving around 600,000 individuals still entitled to support.

A key component of the reform involves a stricter 'diagnosis gateway,' intended to ensure that individuals accessing the scheme have conditions for which it was originally designed. However, advocates argue that this approach overlooks the unique challenges and systemic barriers faced by First Nations communities in accessing and benefiting from the NDIS.

The First Peoples Disability Network Australia (FPDN) has joined other disability advocacy groups in strongly criticizing the lack of meaningful engagement with First Nations people throughout the reform process. They contend that the NDIS, even in its initial conception, failed to adequately address the specific needs of Indigenous Australians with disability.

Current statistics reveal a significant disparity in participation rates, with Indigenous people accounting for only 63,000 of the total NDIS participants, and First Nations providers representing less than one percent of the scheme’s service network. This underrepresentation is particularly pronounced in remote communities, where over a third of eligible individuals are not currently receiving NDIS support.

The FPDN highlights that First Nations people experience disability at a rate 1.9 times higher than their non-Indigenous counterparts, underscoring the urgent need for culturally appropriate and accessible support systems. Damian Griffis, CEO of FPDN, emphasized the historical difficulties faced by Indigenous individuals in navigating the NDIS, describing it as a system that has always been 'harder to access, harder to navigate, and harder to use' for First Nations communities.

He expressed deep apprehension about the prospect of 160,000 people being removed from the scheme without adequate alternative support mechanisms in place, particularly given the lack of culturally validated assessment tools and the absence of services tailored to their specific needs. The FPDN is not opposing reform altogether but is demanding a more inclusive and collaborative approach. They have formally requested five key commitments from the government before the legislation is tabled in Parliament in May.

These commitments include genuine consultation with First Nations people with disability, a comprehensive review of the impact of the changes on Indigenous communities, investment in culturally appropriate services and supports, the development of culturally validated assessment tools, and a commitment to addressing the systemic barriers that have historically hindered First Nations access to the NDIS. Mr. Griffis reiterated the organization’s willingness to work with the government but stressed that policies formulated in Canberra without considering the lived experiences and unique needs of First Nations communities are unlikely to be effective.

He emphasized that First Nations people with disability have waited long enough for equitable access to support and cannot afford to be treated as an afterthought in reforms that will shape the future of the NDIS for generations. The FPDN is actively seeking meetings with key ministers – Mark Butler, Jenny McAllister, and Malarndirri McCarthy – to convey their concerns and advocate for a more equitable and inclusive approach to NDIS reform.

The core message is a plea for genuine partnership and a recognition that a one-size-fits-all approach will inevitably exacerbate existing inequalities and leave vulnerable communities further behind





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