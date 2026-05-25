Neale Daniher dies more than a decade after being diagnosed with motor neurone disease

Neale Daniher, a former Australian of the Year and AFL legend, has died more than a decade after being diagnosed with motor neurone disease. His family said he drew great strength from knowing he was never alone during his battle with MND.

AFL legend and former Australian of the Year Neale Daniher has died more than a decade after being diagnosed with motor neurone disease . The 65-year-old defied the average life expectancy of just 27 months and devoted his life to raising awareness of the devastating disease.

Daniher played more than 80 games for Essendon Football Club before moving into coaching, where he led the Melbourne Football Club from 1998 to 2007. After being diagnosed with MND, he channelled his energy into raising nearly $50 million through the charity FightMND despite his limited movement and loss of voice. Daniher's family said he drew great strength from knowing he was never alone during his battle with MND.

They added that he was known for his quick wit, his humour, and his ability to bring people together - qualities that defined him far more than any title ever could. The family wants to thank the incredible community who stood beside Neale and their family throughout this journey, saying that their support, kindness, and unwavering belief meant more than they could ever put into words.

They also expressed gratitude to the incredible carers, nurses, doctors, researchers, and specialists who supported Neale and their family with such dedication and compassion. Neale's fight was never his alone, it became something bigger - something shared - and it touched the lives of many. His family will forever remember him for the lasting impact that he has made on them all.

He has inspired, he has loved, he has lived and it would only be fitting to finish with his words - Play On





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