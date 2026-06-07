Neale Daniher's Family Finds Strength in Tributes and Vows to Continue MND Fight

Neale Daniher's son Luke shares how his grandchildren are comforted by tributes to their grandfather. The Daniher family pledges to carry on Neale's legacy in the fight against motor neuron disease, inspired by his courage and the upcoming Big Freeze 12 fundraiser.

Neale Daniher 's son Luke has shared that his two young grandsons, aged four and seven, are finding comfort in the many tributes celebrating their beloved grandfather, known affectionately as "Pops.

" In the weeks since Neale's passing, the boys have been drawn to television appearances, stories, and video footage highlighting his football career, coaching days, and his public battle against motor neuron disease (MND). Luke noted that seeing their grandfather's vibrant spirit has helped the family navigate this incredibly difficult period. The Daniher family remains determined to honor Neale's legacy by continuing the fight against MND, a cause he embraced after his own diagnosis in 2013.

Luke explained that the phrase "play on" has taken on profound meaning for them, symbolizing a duty to carry forward the mission his father championed.

"It's a football saying: when it's your turn to go, you go. And Dad did that. He jumped in, he dived in, he did something. And now it's our turn.

He's passed the baton on to us and we want to continue that fight on," he said. The family was deeply moved by a surprise tribute during Saturday night's AFL match between Carlton and Essendon at the MCG, which featured a special light show honoring Neale's memory.

"We weren't aware that was going to take place. So all the lights and the stand, it was phenomenal what they all put on," Luke remarked. The upcoming Big Freeze 12 event, scheduled for Monday at the MCG, is anticipated to draw record crowds, with thousands of Australians expected to wear the iconic blue beanies to raise funds for FightMND.

The charity, co-founded by Neale and his supporters in 2014, has raised over $140 million for research, care, and support services, significantly boosting national awareness of MND-a disease that still has no cure





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Neale Daniher Daniher Family MND Fightmnd Big Freeze AFL Motor Neuron Disease Tribute Luke Daniher Fundraiser

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