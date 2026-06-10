Neale Daniher's State Funeral: A Final Tribute Planned to the Finest Detail

Neale Daniher's state funeral at the MCG revealed he planned the service himself. Eulogies celebrated his character over his MND battle, highlighting his resilience, honesty, and legacy as a sportsman and FightMND co-founder who inspired a nation.

The state funeral of Australian rules football legend Neale Daniher , a revered figure both for his sporting career and his tireless advocacy against motor neurone disease ( MND ), was held at the Melbourne Cricket Ground ( MCG ) on Wednesday.

The service, attended by over a thousand mourners, was profoundly personal, having been meticulously planned by Daniher himself in the final stages of his life. This level of preparation was revealed by Seven Network's Peter Mitchell, who reported that former Essendon player and sportscaster Tim Watson informed him that Daniher's brother, Terry, had confirmed, "Don't worry, Neale planned it all out himself, to the finest detail.

" This detail contributed to the service's deeply authentic and moving nature, reflecting Daniher's own character and wishes. The venue, the hallowed ground of the MCG, was symbolic, representing both his playing days with Essendon and his later coaching tenure with Melbourne. Eulogies from family and friends painted a portrait of a man defined not by his illness but by his extraordinary integrity, humility, resilience, and sharp wit. His wife, Jan Daniher, delivered the first tribute, focusing on his character.

Their son, Luke Daniher, shared a poignant anecdote about his father's famously brutal honesty, recounting a text exchange after Luke had gained weight following COVID-19 lockdowns. When Luke rationalized his size by comparing himself to star Carlton midfielder Patrick Cripps, Neale's reply was characteristically direct: "Well, you're not Crippa and Crippa's not fat," a response that made Luke grin.

Luke also remembered a football saying his father often cited, "when it's your turn to go, you go," noting that his father "stepped forward" to fight, leading by example for others. Daniher's brother Anthony also paid tribute, as did Brisbane Lions coach Chris Fagan, who credited Daniher with giving him his first AFL coaching opportunity at Melbourne. Former players David Neitz and Paul Hopgood, who played under Daniher during his decade as Melbourne's coach, also spoke.

Diagnosed with MND in 2013, Daniher defied the disease's average life expectancy of 27 months, surviving for 13 years. He co-founded FightMND, which has raised and committed over $141 million to research for treatments and a cure. His advocacy reached its zenith in 2025 when he was named Australian of the Year, an honor that recognized his leadership in inspiring millions with hope in the face of adversity.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese hailed Daniher's "invincible optimism," stating, "When he could no longer walk, more and more Australians put on their beanies and marched at his side.

" This reference was to the annual Big Freeze match at the MCG, where a record crowd of 88,000 fans, many wearing the iconic FightMND blue beanies, showed their support. The sale of approximately 100,000 digital beanies for that event alone raised $2.5 million. Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan honored Daniher as a man of courage, purpose, and love, who never concealed the brutal reality of his condition. Daniher is survived by his wife Jan, their four children, and six grandchildren.

He was one of eleven children born to Jim and Edna Daniher on a farm in Ungarie, New South Wales. The family made Australian sporting history in 1990 when Neale and brothers Terry, Anthony, and Chris all played together for Essendon. Neale Daniher's legacy is thus twofold: that of a great footballer and coach, and that of a national icon who transformed a personal tragedy into a massive public movement for research and hope





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Neale Daniher State Funeral MND Fightmnd Australian Rules Football Essendon Melbourne MCG Australian Of The Year Big Freeze Advocacy Research Tribute

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