Neale Daniher State Funeral: A Celebration of a Life and Legacy

The Melbourne Cricket Ground hosted the Neale Daniher State Funeral on Wednesday, honoring the life and legacy of the former Essendon captain and Australian of the Year.

The Melbourne Cricket Ground hosted the Neale Daniher State Funeral on Wednesday, honoring the life and legacy of the former Essendon captain and Australian of the Year.

The ceremony was attended by scores of AFL players, coaches, and dignitaries, who gathered to pay tribute to Daniher's unwavering commitment to his cause and service to the community. Daniher's dedication to finding a cure for motor neurone disease (MND) led him to co-found FightMND, which has raised over $141m for medical research. His own diagnosis with MND in 2018 only strengthened his resolve, and he continued to campaign and raise awareness for the condition until his passing.

The Victorian Government and a Queensland couple, Quentin and Kylie Birt, made significant donations to the cause during the day. Daniher's legacy extends beyond his work with FightMND, however, as he was also a highly respected coach and captain. He led the Melbourne Demons for 223 games, guiding the team to finals in six of his 10 seasons in charge, including the 2000 Grand Final.

His win-loss ratio of 48.65% is the third-best in Melbourne history, behind only Norm Smith and Frank 'Checker' Hughes. The ceremony began with an address from master of ceremonies Hamish McLachlan, who praised Daniher's ability to turn his hardest days into a gift for others. McLachlan noted that Daniher understood that life's worth isn't in its length, but in what you do with the time you're given.

The event also featured a Welcome to Country by Uncle Colin Hunter junior, who expressed his deepest respect and condolences to the Daniher family. The memorial service was filled with scores of blue Big Freeze beanies and football scarfs, worn by supporters and fellow AFL players as a show of respect for the late Neale Daniher.

The outpouring of support and tribute to Daniher's life and legacy was a testament to the impact he had on the lives of those around him. The ceremony was attended by several high-profile guests, including Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan, and several current and former AFL coaches and players. The event was a celebration of Daniher's life and a reminder of the importance of his work in the fight against MND.

The ceremony concluded with a pictorial tribute to Daniher, showcasing his life and achievements through a series of photographs. The event was a fitting tribute to a man who had left an indelible mark on the world of Australian football and beyond





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Neale Daniher Fightmnd Motor Neurone Disease Australian Of The Year Essendon Melbourne Demons AFL Coaching Captaincy

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