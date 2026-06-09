Neale Daniher to Receive State Funeral as Bill Walker Enters Australian Football Hall of Fame

Neale Daniher will be honored with a state funeral at the MCG following his death from MND, while Bill Walker is set to be named a Legend in the Australian Football Hall of Fame.

Former Collingwood champion and coach Nathan Buckley is mentioned in the context of footy legends, but the focus shifts to Neale Daniher , who will be honored with a state funeral at the Melbourne Cricket Ground tomorrow.

Daniher, a former Essendon player who later coached Melbourne and was named Australian of the Year in 2025, passed away last month at age 65 after a 13-year battle with motor neurone disease (MND). The service, beginning at 1pm, will bring together friends, family, fans, and members of the AFL and MND research communities. Attendance requires a free ticket obtained in advance, with entry via gate two and mobility shuttle services available.

The article also highlights the upcoming Australian Football Hall of Fame induction, an event that celebrates the sport's greatest figures from across Australia. Among this year's honorees, a new Legend will be named, though one name was already confirmed: Bill Walker from Swan Districts. Walker holds a unique place in West Australian football history as the only player to win four Sandover Medals, underscoring his extraordinary contribution to the game.

These two stories-the state funeral for Neale Daniher and the Hall of Fame induction-reflect the deep emotional and historical resonance of Australian rules football. Daniher's public battle with MND and his recognition as Australian of the Year made him a national figure beyond the sport, while the Hall of Fame ceremony serves as a permanent record of the game's iconic players and contributors.

Both events connect the present to the past, honoring those who have shaped the sport and remembering those who inspired through adversity. The juxtaposition of mourning and celebration in the same news cycle illustrates the community and commemorative functions of football in Australian culture, where personal narratives intertwine with institutional traditions.

The Hall of Fame induction, taking place at Crown Casino in Melbourne, will specifically recognize Bill Walker's remarkable achievement of four Sandover Medals, an award given annually to the best and fairest player in the West Australian Football League. His selection as a Legend places him among the elite in the sport's history.

Meanwhile, Daniher's state funeral at the MCG-a venue synonymous with AFL history-emphasizes the league's role in national ceremonies, bridging sport and public life. These events also highlight the AFL's engagement with broader social issues; Daniher's advocacy for MND research raised millions and increased public awareness, while the Hall of Fame preserves the legacies of players from all states, reinforcing football's nationwide footprint





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Neale Daniher State Funeral MCG Australian Of The Year MND Motor Neurone Disease Hall Of Fame Bill Walker Sandover Medal AFL Australian Rules Football

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