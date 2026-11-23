Gold Coast draftee Leo Steed has opened up on his emotional draft moment and his mission to help the Suns rebound, while the Brisbane Lions began their first preseason under new head coach Cam Bruce.

Gold Coast Suns draftee Leo Steed says his family made lots of financial sacrifices to help him reach the AFL, after the Bunbury product was unveiled as the club's newest recruit last week.

Steed grew up in the regional West Australian city and travelled to and from Perth four hours a day, three times a week during his junior years. Half the time would be with mum; she would have work the next morning and get home late and never complained once, Steed said when asked why the emotion of draft night came so heavily.

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Leo Steed Proves Doubters Wrong

My family made lots of financial sacrifices, so for it to finally pay off was really emotional, he said. Now standing 176 centimetres and weighing 74 kilograms, the midfielder-forward said his drafting was a final repudiation of those who told him throughout his juniors he was too small to attain his AFL goals.

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It has always been about my size, and I have had a bit of stuff about high-speed running - you name it, I have had it - so it has been nice to prove a lot of the doubters wrong, Steed said. Steed's first day of AFL preseason on Monday coincided with the return of the entire playing group, less than 24 hours after he arrived on the Glitter Strip.

His journey begins as a rescue mission with a club fighting to avenge its 2026 capitulation, when the Suns started with such promise and were heralded as premiership contenders on the back of their maiden finals appearance last year. A 10-game losing streak left them languishing outside the top 10, and Steed will be tasked with helping lift the Glitter Strip outfit from the doldrums.

Steed Fitness Key Strength

The teenager has been lauded for his active involvement in transition and possession chains, with his fitness and ability to cover the ground identified as a key strength. He finished fifth in the two-kilometre time trial at the National Draft Combine with a time of 6:09, while his sharp footwork also caught the eye as he came in eighth in agility testing.

The fruits of that were on show in this year's Under-18 National Championships, where he averaged 23.5 disposals, 10.2 contested possessions and 5.5 score involvements for Western Australia to garner All-Australian honours. Steed's arrival was made possible by Ben King's trade to Hawthorn, which provided the Gold Coast with the Draft compensation needed to make a play for him.

King's departure leaves a forward line without its focal point, and that group also includes former Hawks Sam Butler and 18-year-old Aidan Schubert, who will have eyes on becoming key targets. For Steed, it was a text on Sunday night from marquee Suns recruit Scott Pendlebury that illustrated he was now in the big leagues. Pendlebury gave me a message last night and offered to pick me up for training, so that was pretty cool.

I already had a lift there, so I could not ditch that one, but I appreciated the offer, Steed laughed. I am extremely lucky, and I am really eager to learn from him. He finds space pretty well and sees the game really well, so if I can see how he goes about it and pick his brains and learn from his footy IQ it will be huge. Roughly an hour up the highway, a very different quest was beginning.

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Brisbane Lions New Era Begins

For the Lions, it is a changing of the guard, rather than a task to attain premiership-contender status. The Brisbane Lions launched their first preseason without Chris Fagan at the helm in a decade, as his successor Cam Bruce officially became an AFL head coach. Fagan has since taken on the director of coaching role at Carlton. Bruce's venture comes with a unique pressure among the game's mentors: maintaining the side's powerhouse status on the back of three-straight flags.

More seasoned players such as Oscar Allen, Jarrod Berry and the injury-plagued Tom Doedee were all on deck for day one. I definitely was hoping he was going to be the head coach, Lions midfielder Levi Ashcroft said of Bruce, who had been vying with Nathan Buckley, Adam Simpson and Hayden Skipworth. The club has definitely made the right choice, we really respond well to his voice and what he is putting forward.

Ashcroft Ready To Replace Neale

Another challenge is following the era of Lachie Neale, who has now joined Collingwood and left an inside midfielder slot up for grabs in the juggernaut line-up. Ashcroft, who worked closely with Bruce during the latter's five years as the club's midfield coach, was adamant he was ready to claim Neale's vacant role. I am trying to work on my explosiveness out of stoppage.

If I am playing that sort of position, I want to be really explosive and damaging with the football as much as I can, and still work on my defensive stuff and being really ferocious in the contest, he said. As the years go on, you feel like you develop your body.

I am in my third year now, so I am still learning what to be doing in the gym and what works for me, to be ready for that role. I was really close to both Lachie and Fages. Both of them were two of the big pillars of turning the club around to where we are now. It is a bit of a new chapter with Lachie moving on.