A landslide destroyed an empty holiday house in McCrae on the Mornington Peninsula, forcing the evacuation of 14 homes after heavy rain. Eight homeowners have since returned as engineers assess further risk.

A landslide destroyed an empty holiday house in McCrae on the Mornington Peninsula on Saturday morning, forcing the evacuation of 14 homes as emergency services conduct urgent structural tests.

The house was damaged after heavy downpours battered the region and led to 20 rescues statewide. Geraldine Templeton, 81, has lived in her beachfront home on Point Nepean Road, just metres from the damaged house, for more than a decade. She was sitting at her table about 8am when she heard a swishing noise coming from next door.

Also read New Landslide Damages Home in McCrae, Renewing Hillside Stability Fears

Resident Recalls Holiday House Sliding

I looked out the side windows and saw the house sailing past me, like it was a ship, sort of slowly sailing down the hill, she said. The McCrae holiday house was empty at the time of the landslide. Templeton was among 14 homeowners evacuated during initial structural safety investigations. Eight homeowners were advised it was safe to return home late on Sunday afternoon.

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Templeton said her first instinct was to call for help, grab a few essentials and leave. She has since relocated to her daughter's house in Melbourne. Despite feeling shaken, Templeton said she was not worried about her own home and was eager to return to the house her family has owned for more than 80 years. That land was on a gully, and we're not on a gully, she said.

That house was on a waterway, a waterway that comes down that way, whereas I'm not. She said no one had been living at the property since it was listed for sale earlier in the year. She has spoken to one of its owners, who were in shock. Templeton said she had not suspected a landslide might occur during the heavy downpour.

Engineers Assess Landslide Risk

I wasn't feeling anxious at all. I mean, it just looked like heavy rain ... it looked okay until that happened, she said. Structural engineers worked alongside emergency services on Sunday to assess the likelihood of further landslides, as rain continued throughout the morning. The Bureau of Meteorology recorded 68.4 millimetres of rain in the 48 hours to 9am on Saturday, with almost 61 millimetres falling in the 24 hours before the landslide.

Meteorologist Felim Hanniffy said the rain fell on already wet soil, which could result in landslides. Hanniffy said the southern side of Port Phillip Bay received about 125 millimetres of rain in November, up from the typical 60 millimetres. He said the heavy rainfall was likely the straw that broke the camel's back after the wet month. That's probably why we saw some of the landslip in the area, he said.

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The latest landslide follows four slips in McCrae between November 2022 and January 2025. One of those destroyed a house and severely injured a council worker who was forced to leap from the property. A report into that landslide found a burst water main owned by South East Water caused it after 40.3 million litres of water leaked through residential streets and drains for nearly five months.

Past Water Main Failures Suspected

The inquiry found South East Water and Mornington Peninsula Shire failed to take effective steps after residents raised the alarm about huge volumes of water coursing through their bayside neighbourhood. The cause of the latest landslide was still being investigated on Sunday. Mornington Peninsula Shire Mayor Stephen Batty said it was too early to tell the cause or when the remaining evacuated residents might return home.

A spokesperson for South East Water said the water supplier was providing support in response to the incident.