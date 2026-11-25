A protest outside Nillumbik Shire Council in Greensborough on Tuesday night led to a stand-off with neo-Nazis, as locals presented a petition signed by more than 900 residents calling for protections against the neo-Nazi presence in Hurstbridge.

A stand-off unfolded outside Nillumbik Shire Council in Greensborough on Tuesday night when a protest against neo-Nazis in the area was gatecrashed by the new neighbours, including neo-Nazi leader Thomas Sewell.

The protesters were there to present council with a petition signed by more than 900 residents. The petition calls for community protections against the neo-Nazi arrivals in town. About 15 minutes down the road, the small village of Hurstbridge has become ground zero for Australia's neo-Nazi movement after revelations. Locals say they are now terrified by Sewell's stated goal of developing a function centre on the 19-acre block and acquiring more land.

Also read Willoughby Council to Replace Plastic Turf at Chatswood Concourse with Garden

Locals Gather To Protest Neo-Nazi Development Plans

They want the council to commit to stopping it. Everyone in town is talking about it, said young local Dante. So some of us have started coming together to do something. About 60 locals and anti-fascists gathered outside council chambers ahead of its meeting, holding banners and chanting Nazis not welcome, not here, not anywhere.

At nearby Greensborough train station, some protesters were greeted by people handing out flyers, seemingly supporting kicking Nazis out of Hurstbridge too. But on closer inspection, the flyers were spoofs, claiming the protest was really about letting in rapists to Australia and giving intel to Chinese Communist Party spies while opposing happy white families and jacked Nazis. One protester commented, they're close. Soon after, two neo-Nazis appeared, in blazers, moving for the council doors.

Advertisement

As the crowd and police rushed to intercept them, Sewell and about 15 more neo-Nazis from his now outlawed National Socialist Network arrived. Beside Sewell, his partner carried their newborn baby in a sling. Both sides hurled abuse at each other, pushing and shoving, as a line of police worked to keep them apart. Many rallying against the neo-Nazis said they were locals concerned about white supremacist recruitment or violence in the area.

Confrontation Erupts As Neo-Nazis Arrive At Council

We see him everywhere, at our shops, our cafés, said one woman who asked not to be identified due to safety concerns. But still, it's pretty shocking to see them just rock up like this tonight, so brazen, all together. The Anzacs wouldn't stand for this! said one elderly man, shaking. He and many other locals hung back from confronting the neo-Nazis and were invited inside by councillors when the scrum broke out.

But others at the rally had travelled from further afield just to chase the Nazis out. They included members of the far-left fringe group WACA, who have themselves drawn police notice for their stunts in the city, as well as a woman who helped lead a community campaign that drove a neo-Nazi bookstore out of Fawkner three decades ago.

Some screamed taunts at the neo-Nazis; a few were concerned for Sewell's baby and said they had offered his partner a clear path out of the throng. She told us to f--k off. Council did not say whether they had requested police block Sewell and the Nazis from entering the meeting. Victoria Police said officers attended as part of a planned response and there were no injuries or arrests reported.

Sewell Claims He Was Blocked From Public Meeting

But one man from the counter group was issued with a direction to move on. Sewell told this masthead: I heard there was a council meeting to try to evict me from Hurstbridge which I thought was pretty funny. I went down to watch the meeting with a couple friends and locals.

Instead, he says he was confronted by police officers who told him he wasn't allowed into the public meeting because it would be willful trespass of the council's orders. He said the officers didn't say who had requested the order, but warned him he would be arrested and charged with breaching the peace if he did not move on.

Advertisement

One local at the rally, Siena, said she had lived around Hurstbridge her entire life, but her family had originally fled Nazi Germany to avoid conscription into Hitler's army during World War II. She called on the crowd to come together and drive out the white supremacists, the way they had other existential threats in the area like bushfires. But not everyone thinks they're bad news, she said. It's been really shocking to see some people defending them.

Petition Demands Council Block Neo-Nazi Activities

The petition calls on council to block, where it can, any attempt by the neo-Nazis to develop on their Hurstbridge property, or hire community spaces for their activities. It also calls for investment in local anti-racism education. Dante said there was no support for young men in the area, with little to do save gambling and drinking and, now, there was a neo-Nazi recruitment threat lurking in the shadows. It was a ticking time bomb, he said.

A student at a local high school, present at Tuesday's protest, said a swastika had appeared on the school roof in the last couple of years. It's out there, that sentiment, it's getting stronger, she said. After about half an hour of jostling and swearing over a steadily growing police line, the neo-Nazis fell back. One flipped a final bird to jeering anti-fascists as he disappeared into the twilight.

Climate activist Brad Homewood was at Camp Sovereignty in August last year when Sewell and other neo-Nazis allegedly assaulted people at the Indigenous camp - for which they are now facing charges. There were more of them that day, and people got hurt, Homewood said after Tuesday's stand-off. But they left with their tails between their legs today just like they did then.

Council Tabling Petition Amid Implementation Challenges

Inside the council meeting, the petition was tabled without opposition and will be referred to the chief community and integrity officer for investigation and response. Deputy mayor Kate McKay thanked the organisers for showing your values and working hard in this space against the right-wing movement in Nillumbik. But she flagged the council might find their demands difficult to implement.

As one of Melbourne's 12 green wedge shires, Nillumbik already has strict rules about development, but councils aren't resourced to undertake.