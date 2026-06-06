Nepali guide survives almost a week on Mount Everest with no oxygen supply

Dawa Sherpa, a 52-year-old Nepali guide, has survived almost a week on Mount Everest with no oxygen supply. He credits chocolates he found in his pocket and an avalanche with saving his life. Sherpa's survival has been called a miracle, with experts attributing it to his natural instincts and experience as a guide.

A Nepali guide, Dawa Sherpa , has survived almost a week on Mount Everest with no oxygen supply . He credits chocolates he found in his pocket and an avalanche with saving his life.

Sherpa was believed to have perished after becoming separated from other climbers during the spring climbing season. His family had even begun funeral rituals when he emerged six days later. The 52-year-old Sherpa was last seen at an altitude of about 7,600 meters, above Camp Three, on the South Col route. He was carried down by a clean-up crew and airlifted to a Kathmandu hospital, where he is receiving treatment for dehydration, frostbite, and a fractured bone.

Sherpa's survival has been called a miracle, with experts attributing it to his natural instincts and experience as a guide. He reportedly spent time resting and getting down the mountain, despite facing life-threatening conditions. The incident has sparked debate about the risks faced by guides and porters in the Himalayan climbing business. Sherpa's company, Himalayan Traverse, has been working with the Nepali government to improve safety protocols and support for guides and porters.

The incident highlights the importance of proper training, equipment, and support for those working in the high-altitude environment. Sherpa's story has also raised awareness about the Sherpa people, an ethnic group descended from Tibetan heritage, who have a long history of guiding and portering in the Himalayas. Their stamina and familiarity with the mountains have made them highly sought after in the climbing industry.

However, their work comes with significant risks, and the incident serves as a reminder of the importance of prioritizing their safety and well-being. Sherpa's survival is a testament to his experience and determination, and his story will undoubtedly inspire others to push beyond their limits. The incident has also sparked a wider conversation about the ethics of high-altitude climbing and the need for greater support and resources for guides and porters.

As the climbing season draws to a close, the incident serves as a reminder of the importance of prioritizing safety and well-being in the high-altitude environment





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Dawa Sherpa Mount Everest Oxygen Supply Chocolates Avalanche Survival Miracle Guides Porters Himalayan Climbing Business Safety Protocols Support Sherpa People Tibetan Heritage

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