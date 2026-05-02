Nepean By-Election Concludes: Tight Race Expected as Voters Decide Sam Groth's Replacement

The Nepean by-election has concluded, with Anthony Marsh (Liberal), Darren Hercus (One Nation), and Tracee Hutchison (Independent) vying to replace former MP Sam Groth. A close result is anticipated, reflecting voter frustration and potential shifts in political support.

The Nepean by-election in Victoria concluded at 6pm today, with voters deciding who will fill the seat vacated by former tennis star and Liberal Deputy Leader Sam Groth .

The affluent electorate on the Mornington Peninsula has historically been a stronghold for the Liberal Party, holding the seat for the vast majority of the past four decades. However, this by-election presents a potentially tighter contest, with candidates from One Nation, the Greens, and a field of five independent contenders challenging the Liberal Party's dominance. Anthony Marsh, the current Mayor of the Mornington Peninsula, is the Liberal candidate aiming to maintain the party's hold on the seat.

He acknowledges the potential for a close result, attributing some of the voter sentiment to dissatisfaction with by-elections themselves and a broader frustration with the current political landscape, particularly within Victoria. Marsh anticipates a possible surge in support for One Nation in this specific by-election, but believes this won't necessarily translate into sustained gains for the party in the upcoming November state election.

He suggests that some voters may use the by-election as an opportunity to express discontent without necessarily intending to change the government in the larger state election. The by-election was triggered by Sam Groth's unexpected resignation in February, during his first term in parliament. Groth cited the intense public scrutiny and pressure on his family as the primary reason for his departure.

This pressure stemmed, in part, from a series of articles published in the Herald Sun detailing the early stages of his relationship with his wife. The situation escalated to a legal dispute, with Groth initiating defamation proceedings against the Melbourne newspaper. The case was ultimately settled out of court, with the Herald Sun issuing a public apology in November. Groth’s departure has created an opportunity for other parties to make inroads into a traditionally safe Liberal seat.

The high pre-poll participation rate, with half the electorate casting their votes via postal or early voting options, indicates a significant level of engagement from voters. This suggests that the issues surrounding Groth’s resignation and the broader political climate are resonating with the community. The candidates have been actively campaigning, focusing on local issues and attempting to capitalize on the voter dissatisfaction. The Victorian Electoral Commission (VEC) is currently tallying the votes and will be releasing results throughout the evening.

The outcome of this by-election is being closely watched as a potential indicator of voter sentiment ahead of the state election in November. While by-elections often have different dynamics than general elections, they can provide valuable insights into the shifting political landscape and the concerns of voters. Darren Hercus represents One Nation, hoping to capitalize on growing support for the party in regional areas. Tracee Hutchison is running as an independent, offering voters an alternative to the major parties.

The Greens are also fielding a candidate, aiming to appeal to environmentally conscious voters in the Mornington Peninsula. The Liberal Party is keen to retain its grip on the seat, viewing it as crucial for maintaining its position in Victorian parliament. The result will not only determine who represents Nepean in the short term but could also influence the strategies and messaging of the parties as they prepare for the state election.

The focus now shifts to the VEC as they meticulously count the votes and reveal the will of the Nepean electorate. The atmosphere is tense as candidates and supporters await the outcome, which will undoubtedly have implications for the political landscape of Victoria





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Nepean By-Election Sam Groth Anthony Marsh One Nation Victorian Politics Liberal Party

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