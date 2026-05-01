Nepean By-Election Heats Up as One Nation Challenges Liberals in Tight Three-Way Race

The Nepean by-election in Victoria is set to be a closely watched contest between One Nation, the Liberal Party, and an independent candidate. With Labor opting out, the race has intensified, reflecting broader political shifts. Sky News Australia will provide live coverage with expert analysis as voters decide the fate of the Mornington Peninsula seat.

The Nepean by-election in Victoria is shaping up to be a fiercely contested battle as voters on the Mornington Peninsula head to the polls. One Nation , the Liberal Party , and an independent candidate are locked in a three-way race for the state parliamentary seat, which was vacated by Sam Groth just over three years into his four-year term.

The by-election, held just months before the November state general election, has become a critical test for the major parties, particularly the Liberals, who currently hold the seat with a 6.4% margin over Labor. Labor’s decision not to field a candidate has intensified the competition, leaving the Liberals to fend off a strong challenge from One Nation’s Darren Hercus and independent Tracee Hutchison.

A Roy Morgan poll conducted in April revealed a tight race, with Labor leading on primary votes at 25.5%, followed closely by One Nation at 24.5% and the Liberals at 24%. This shift in voter sentiment reflects broader national trends, where One Nation has been gaining traction, raising concerns among Liberal strategists about potential losses in traditionally safe seats.

Sky News Australia will provide comprehensive live coverage of the by-election, with rolling updates from both the One Nation and Liberal campaign functions starting at 6pm AEST. Senior political reporter Trudy McIntosh will anchor the coverage, joined by political commentator Stephen Conroy and former Victorian Liberal Party president Michael Kroger, who will analyze the results as they come in.

Shadow cabinet secretary Zoe McKenzie and The Australian’s Victorian political editor Anthony Galloway will offer live insights from the Liberal function, while One Nation Victorian president Warren Pickering will provide analysis from the One Nation camp. Additionally, Redbridge Group director Kos Samaras will contribute expert commentary from Sky News’ Melbourne studio, ensuring viewers get a full picture of the electoral landscape as the night unfolds





SkyNewsAust / 🏆 7. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Nepean By-Election One Nation Liberal Party Mornington Peninsula Victorian Politics

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Why One Nation candidate David Farley’s ‘political journey’ doesn’t add upPauline Hanson’s man in Farrer voiced support for independent Michelle Milthorpe at the last election. He didn’t stop there.

Read more »

Why One Nation candidate David Farley’s ‘political journey’ doesn’t add upPauline Hanson’s man in Farrer voiced support for independent Michelle Milthorpe at the last election. He didn’t stop there.

Read more »

Why One Nation candidate David Farley’s ‘political journey’ doesn’t add upPauline Hanson’s man in Farrer voiced support for independent Michelle Milthorpe at the last election. He didn’t stop there.

Read more »

Coalition's risky Farrer strategy could clear path for One NationPauline Hanson is now set to tour more regional Coalition-held seats in her 'sexy' new private plane, and the Liberal and National parties are helping clear the runway.

Read more »

Pauline Hanson Celebrates Gina Rinehart's Support for One NationPauline Hanson is openly acknowledging and benefiting from significant financial support from Australia's richest person, Gina Rinehart, including flights, branded attire, and beef products. The article explores the implications of this support and the recent defection of Barnaby Joyce to One Nation.

Read more »

In a normal political world, the Liberal Party would be expecting a Nepean by-election winWith no Labor candidate contesting this weekend's Nepean by-election, it should be a cakewalk for the Victorian Liberals. But we are no longer in a normal political world.

Read more »