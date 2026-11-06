Nepo Asofa-Solomona Calls Out Tommy Fury After Knockout Win Over Danny Gallen

Nepo Asofa-Solomona demanded a fight with Tommy Fury and honored Danny Gallen following his knockout victory, addressing the fan incident and future plans.

Nepo Asofa-Solomona secured a dramatic knockout victory over Danny Gallen with a flurry of brutal uppercuts against the ropes, immediately asserting his dominance in the ring while addressing the controversy that followed. The fighter, known as 'Big Nasty', did not mince words regarding the altercation with a spectator, stating clearly that he does not tolerate abusive gestures or conduct from fans. This win marks a significant milestone for the 140kg enforcer, who effectively became the first man to knock out the longtime Australian crossover star. Following the fight, Asofa-Solomona turned his attention to the future, calling out Englishman Tommy Fury and hinting at a potential headline bout in Las Vegas.

Post-Fight Fan Incident And Reaction

When asked about the chaos that saw him rush from the ring to confront a fan after his initial celebration on the ring ropes, Asofa-Solomona explained his perspective on the trigger. He stated that he looked into the crowd and saw someone making an ape gesture, which he perceived as someone throwing something at him, causing him to lose his temper. He emphasized that while adrenaline played a part, his reaction was driven by his zero-tolerance policy for such behavior. He admitted that he needs to watch the replay to determine if he pulled his punch in the heat of the moment, as he was unsure of his exact actions when confronted by the fan.

Also read Paul Gallen Faces Nelson Asofa-Solomona in Sydney Heavyweight Boxing Match

Emotional Tribute To Danny Gallen

Despite the intensity of the contest, Asofa-Solomona revealed that he was teary-eyed when he first met Danny Gallen backstage after the fight. He described the experience as deeply emotional, noting that he admired Gallen since he was a young kid watching him compete and make the transition to crossover heavyweight king. He felt a sense of vulnerability in the ring against such a respected opponent and expressed that it was a real honor to step into the ring with him, regardless of the buildup. Gallen was reportedly taken aback by Asofa-Solomona's reaction in the dressing room, but the victor assured him that the admiration was genuine.

The fighter admitted to being concerned for Gallen given the final sequence of the fight, acknowledging that situations can turn for the worst when things get heated. Once the adrenaline subsided, the reality of what had happened set in, but he expressed gratitude for the opportunity to share the ring with such a legend. He recalled Gallen telling him to be happy and enjoy the moment, reinforcing the mutual respect that exists between the two athletes despite the competitive nature of the sport. Asofa-Solomona credited his hard work and the investment from Team Ellis for his ability to execute the finishing blows.

Advertisement

Calling Out Tommy Fury And Future Plans

Looking ahead, Asofa-Solomona threw out a challenge to Englishman Tommy Fury, suggesting that a fight could potentially headline a boxing card on the same weekend as the 2027 NRL season opener in Las Vegas. He noted that the idea was brought up previously when Fury was fighting Eddie Hall, and he sees the potential for a big name to bring his family to Australia for a holiday and a fight. He emphasized that he is just beginning his journey and is still considered a baby in the game, with significant room for improvement. His confidence stems from the belief that he showed tonight that Big Nasty is here to stay and that the fans were thoroughly entertained by his performance.

In addition to the callout for Fury, Asofa-Solomona outlined his immediate plans to attend the Anthony Joshua versus Tyson Fury blockbuster scheduled for December. He expressed excitement about watching his fellow Australian, Jai Opetaia, fight Deontay Wilder in the co-main event. Should Tommy Fury be in attendance to watch his brother, the NRL premiership hero indicated he could potentially call him out directly in that setting. This strategic positioning highlights his ambition to remain in the spotlight of the international boxing scene while leveraging his status as a sports hero in Australia.