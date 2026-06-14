Nestory Irankunda and Mo Toure's family-travelling celebration, where they planned their celebration before the game and ran with each other to the corner after scoring the opening goal against Türkiye.

Nestory Irankunda knew exactly what his celebration would be before he scored against Türkiye. Whether playing for Watford, or on his World Cup debut for Australia, the 20-year-old has unwavering self-belief.

So much so, he had planned his historic celebration against Türkiye before the Socceroos had walked out onto BC Place in Vancouver.

'It was a conversation that came about with a couple of the boys and I said whoever scores has to do it,' Irankunda said. Twenty years and one day before Irankunda boxed the corner flag in Vancouver, Cahill ran to the corner in Kaiserslautern after scoring the Socceroos' first ever World Cup goal.

'I want to meet him one day, but I've never met him in my life,' he said. 'He played with that hunger and he gave his all for this country. ' That's just what Nesta does. One person who knew exactly what Irankunda was going to do once the ball hit the back of the net was his close friend Mo Toure.

Mo Toure knew exactly what Nestory Iranunda had planned after he scored Australia's opening goal against Türkiye. The Socceroos striker had a front-row seat to the goal, and ran with Irankunda to the corner.

'He said he's going to do the Tim Cahill celebration before the game, so it was sick,' Toure said. There was something extra special about the occasion for Irankunda and Toure, with their families travelling together to be in the crowd for the game.

'I think that's the first game I've played out of Australia where my whole family's actually been there,' Toure said. 'Looking up, seeing them there, just gave me the extra kick to keep going. ' Toure suffered an injury scare just before the second half hydration break, going down in the centre circle. Turkish defender Merih Demiral stopped to helped the prone striker, who suffered a calf cramp.

'I thought it was worse than it was because it just came out of nowhere and it could be a tear,' Toure said. 'It's a bit sore now, so we'll see in the week what happens. ' The ABC of SPORTEmail addres





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