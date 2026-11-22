Socceroos star Nestory Irankunda netted twice for Sporting CP in a Portuguese Cup victory, boosting his confidence before the upcoming UEFA Champions League match against Manchester United.

Socceroos forward Nestory Irankunda ended a period of frustration by scoring two goals for Sporting CP in their 4-0 Portuguese Cup victory over fourth-tier side União da Serra. The 20-year-old Australian delivered a man-of-the-match performance at the Estádio José Alvalade in Lisbon, marking a significant milestone in his career at the Portuguese club. This double came after a recent run of bad luck where shots were cleared off the line and goals were disallowed for offside.

Irankunda Breaks Goal Drought With Brace

The match remained scoreless at half-time before Sporting CP dominated the second half. Irankunda broke the deadlock in the 61st minute, celebrating his first official goal for the club with a trademark backflip and a Michael Jackson dance move. He sealed his brace 12 minutes later with a deflected shot that left him one-on-one with the goalkeeper, earning a standing ovation from the home crowd when he was substituted.

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Player Reflects on Settlement and Confidence

Speaking with local broadcaster Sport TV, Irankunda described the goals as a vital confidence booster after struggling to find the net in previous appearances. He expressed happiness with his adaptation to life in Portugal, noting that the top-tier league environment and the club's support are helping him become a better player. He emphasized that while he would have been happy with just one goal, scoring two provided an excellent boost to his morale.

Manager Highlights Defensive and Tactical Growth

Sporting CP manager Paulo Fonseca acknowledged Irankunda's rapid development, particularly in defensive responsibilities. The Argentine coach noted that while the forward remains extremely quick and strong in one-on-one situations, he has significantly improved his pressing and ball-winning efforts. Fonseca stated that Irankunda still has enormous room to grow, specifically in finding alternative solutions rather than solely relying on dribbling past opponents.

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High-Stakes Champions League Match Looming

The timely form of the Australian winger arrives just before Sporting CP hosts Manchester United in the UEFA Champions League on Thursday morning AEDT. Irankunda remains focused on fighting for the badge and securing three points against one of the world's biggest clubs, refusing to let the magnitude of the fixture distract him from his team objectives.

Manchester United Face Managerial Change at Liverpool

Meanwhile, Manchester United are preparing for a challenging trip to Anfield to face Liverpool in new manager Mauricio Pochettino's first game in charge. The Red Devils are currently languishing in the Premier League's relegation zone, adding extra pressure to their upcoming fixtures. This contrast in fortunes highlights the immediate challenges both teams face as they navigate their respective domestic and European campaigns.