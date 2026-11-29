Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has offered rival Gadi Eisenkot the first turn as prime minister in a proposed unity government, a last-minute concession as Eisenkot moves closer to forming an opposition-backed coalition.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has offered his main rival, Gadi Eisenkot, the first turn as prime minister in a possible unity government. The offer, announced on Saturday night Jerusalem time, is the latest sign that Eisenkot may be close to forming an opposition-backed coalition intent on ousting Netanyahu.

Netanyahu said Eisenkot would serve first as prime minister, while he would serve at the beginning of the term as alternate prime minister. The concession went further than previous unity proposals. Netanyahu said in a statement that he should lead the Israeli government but, given the magnitude of the existential threat and the possibility that a government could be formed that is not able to deal with this danger, his responsibility as a leader required he put everything aside.

Also read Eisenkot Accuses Netanyahu's Likud of Stalling Coalition Talks

He said his concession aimed to avert what he called the existential threat of Arab parties gaining power. If that happened, he said, without firing a single bullet, hostile elements will take control of the country from within. In response, Eisenkot said in a statement that for weeks his Yashar party's negotiating team had been trying to conduct a real, sincere, and accelerated negotiation with Netanyahu's Likud party but faced refusal and evasion.

He invited Netanyahu for what he called serious negotiations on the core lines and policy issues with Yashar's team. Eisenkot is expected to meet with Netanyahu on Sunday just north of Tel Aviv for negotiations, according to representatives for both leaders. It would be the first known formal meeting between the two men since last month's indecisive Israeli elections. Political analysts described the move as a last-minute attempt by Netanyahu to stave off being removed from power.

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Pressure Builds on Netanyahu to Leave Office

Analysts said Netanyahu's apparent concession reflected the growing pressure he now faces as his opponents gather momentum to replace him. But they said it remains unclear whether Eisenkot, a centre-right former military chief of staff, can keep his fractious bloc together. Eisenkot made Netanyahu's ouster the centrepiece of his campaign. This week, Eisenkot signed coalition deals with The Democrats, a left-wing party, and the right-wing Yisrael Beiteinu party, whose support could bring him closer to a majority.

Both parties bitterly oppose Netanyahu. Eisenkot's mandate to form a government is set to expire in about a week. He can formally request an extension from Israel's president, Isaac Herzog, for up to two weeks if necessary. While Netanyahu's critics hoped the October elections would serve as a reckoning over his leadership, no bloc received a clear majority.

Netanyahu's coalition received 53 seats in the 120-member parliament, while Eisenkot's supporters got 48. Soaring turnout among Israel's Arab minority delivered their parties a combined 19 seats. Eisenkot could choose to partner with Arab parties that are widely viewed by Jewish Israelis as insufficiently Zionist. He could try to ally with ultra-Orthodox parties reviled by many of his voters.

Or he could join up with Netanyahu, extending a political lifeline to a man he repeatedly has said is unfit to lead. Since the election, Netanyahu has overseen racially charged attacks against the Arab parties, which he claimed were masterminding the Islamisation of Israel. He has also asserted that Arab parties stole the vote, claiming with little evidence that the results were tainted in an effort reminiscent of US President Donald Trump's 2020 Stop the Steal campaign.

Unity Government Would Face Major Obstacles

A unity government between Netanyahu's Likud party and his rivals could create a stable parliamentary majority, which Eisenkot has struggled to find so far. But it would go against Eisenkot's campaign promise to unseat Netanyahu's government. Eisenkot will probably also be wary given what happened in 2020, when Benny Gantz, another former military chief of staff, joined Netanyahu in a unity government.

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Gantz was supposed to be prime minister second, after Netanyahu, who dissolved parliament before his rival got a turn in the top spot. The prospect of Netanyahu remaining in government divided his opponents. Many of Eisenkot's supporters rejected the offer outright. Yair Golan, who leads the left-wing Democrats party, denounced what he called Netanyahu's stunts and tricks, calling for an immediate government of change and salvation.

Naftali Bennett, who leads the 12-seat Together party, called for Eisenkot to negotiate with Netanyahu, whom he praised as doing the right thing. But his faction's co-founder, Yair Lapid, called Netanyahu's offer a transparent scam by a serial fraudster. This past week, it seemed Eisenkot was pushing towards forming a government made up of Netanyahu's rivals, with support from Arab and ultra-Orthodox parties.

One major hurdle was whether Eisenkot could bring in support from the Arab parties without losing support from right-wing parties. Eisenkot had also set a condition for those parties to join an Israeli coalition, saying they must denounce Hamas as a terrorist organisation, which neither had officially done. On Saturday night, Mansour Abbas, the head of Raam, the single largest Arab party, appeared to try to clear the hurdle.

Arab Leader Calls Hamas Terrorist Organisation

In an interview with Israel's Channel 12 broadcaster, Abbas said his party had signed onto a bill in parliament that included language defining Hamas as a terrorist organisation. Asked by the interviewer to clarify his position, Abbas pointed to the bill. You see the bill? he said. What's written is written - that Hamas is a terrorist group.

Abbas, like other Arab leaders, has unequivocally condemned the Hamas-led October 7, 2023, attacks on Israel, the deadliest day in the country's history, which killed about 1200 people and triggered the devastating war in the Gaza Strip. He has also called for Hamas to disarm in accordance with Trump's ceasefire plan. But Israel's Arab parties had hesitated to label Hamas a terrorist organisation officially, a fundamental belief for most Jewish Israelis.

While Palestinians are deeply divided over Hamas' actions, many view armed struggle in general as legitimate resistance to Israeli rule. Abbas said he had delayed taking the stance in part because of the political risks involved.