Netanyahu orders expansion of Israeli control in Gaza amid legal and political controversy

Israel moves to increase its military footprint in Gaza to seventy percent, prompting accusations of breaching the twenty‑point peace plan and international law, while domestic politics and UN enforcement mechanisms remain stalled.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has recently ordered the army to expand its control in Gaza from the current sixty percent to seventy percent of the territory.

The move follows a revised map that was sent to humanitarian agencies at the end of March, showing a new orange line that marks a restricted zone about eleven percent larger than the previously agreed yellow line defined in the October ceasefire with Hamas. At the same time Israel's defence minister announced that the government plans to relocate large numbers of Palestinians out of Gaza "at the right time and in the right manner", a statement that underscores the widening scope of the operation.

These developments occur against a turbulent domestic backdrop: the Knesset dissolved itself on May twentieth, opening the way for a possible early election in September. Critics argue that the actions breach the twenty‑point Gaza peace plan, which stipulated a phased withdrawal of Israeli forces and explicitly encouraged residents to stay in their homes.

The plan states that no one will be forced to leave Gaza, that those who wish to leave will be free to do so and free to return, and that the international community will support the rebuilding of a better Gaza. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio highlighted this discrepancy in a recent congressional hearing, noting that the peace plan does not call for an expanded military footprint in the strip. International law provides two key limits on occupying powers.

First, Article two paragraph four of the United Nations Charter forbids the acquisition of territory by force, a principle reinforced by the International Court of Justice in its 2024 advisory opinion on Israel's actions in the occupied Palestinian territories. The ICJ concluded that any claim to sovereignty over Gaza would constitute a breach of the prohibition against conquest and could be classified as a crime of aggression.

Second, occupying forces must adhere to international humanitarian law and human rights standards, which include safeguarding the welfare of the civilian population and preserving the demographic makeup of the area. Since Israel captured Gaza from Egypt in the 1967 Six‑Day War, these obligations have persisted even after the 2005 withdrawal of troops and dismantlement of settlements.

International law expressly forbids the forced removal of a population and the transfer of another population onto occupied land, making large‑scale relocation of Palestinians a potential violation of both humanitarian and human rights statutes. Enforcement of these legal norms has proven difficult. The ICJ's advisory opinion ordered a full withdrawal from the occupied territories, citing violations of self‑determination and the ban on conquest.

Although the United Nations General Assembly endorsed the ruling and set a deadline of September fourteenth 2025 for compliance, the assembly lacks enforcement power; only the Security Council can mandate action, a route that remains blocked by the United States' veto. The situation is further complicated by the twenty‑point peace plan championed by former US President Donald Trump and overseen by a Board of Peace and an International Stabilisation Force.

While the UN Security Council endorsed the plan in November, the ceasefire agreement it produced omitted any clear provisions regarding Israel's presence, accountability for alleged violations, or the demilitarisation of Palestinian groups. Since the ceasefire, hostilities have continued, with Israeli strikes killing more than nine hundred Palestinians and aid deliveries falling far short of the humanitarian needs.

Hamas has refused to disarm without firm guarantees for future Palestinian self‑determination, perpetuating a stalemate that arguably benefits Israel's strategic objectives while leaving the civilian population increasingly compressed into a shrinking, devastated enclave





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