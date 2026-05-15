Netanyahu's Secret UAE Visit Sparked Dispute

Netanyahu's announcement of a secret visit to the UAE angered UAE officials, who claimed that their relations with Israel were based on public agreements and did not require any undisclosed arrangements.

Netanyahu gave a rare interview at a crucial time for the Middle East . During the interview, which went on for one hour and twenty minutes, he discussed his role in the security failures leading to the October 2023 Hamas attacks and the forthcoming war in Iran.

Additionally, Netanyahu revealed that he had secretly visited the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to strengthen ties with the UAE president, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed. The UAE immediately rejected this claim, stating that their relations with Israel were already public and based on official agreements, and there was no need for undisclosed arrangements





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