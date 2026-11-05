Netball Leak Sparks Hope for Historic Brisbane 2032 Olympic Debut

Netball has been blindsided by a leak suggesting its likely inclusion at the Brisbane 2032 Olympics, with key figures expressing excitement and pledging support. The final decision will be made in April next year.

Netball has been blindsided by a leak of its likely inclusion at the Brisbane 2032 Olympic Games. Media reports by NewsCorp suggest it is near the top of the list in priority for the 2032 organising committee, which can put forward up to six local sports as one-offs.

Cricket, surf lifesaving, rugby league and lawn bowls are also in the frame. This would set netball up for a historic Games debut. Despite being part of the Commonwealth Games since 1998, netball has tried and failed at least four times to join the Olympic programme previously.

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Netball Australia Bid and Public Support

The endorsement is a positive sign, the significance of which is not lost on Netball Australia, who have garnered more than 115,000 signatures on their petition since officially launching a bid to join the Brisbane Games in 2021. In January, a survey by independent agency Insightfully found 66 per cent of Australians support netball's inclusion at the Olympics. It polled 10 points higher than any other sport.

However, key figures at Netball Australia were tight-lipped on Thursday, for fear of speaking out of turn and jeopardising their chances. Earlier this week, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) revised its timeline for determining which sports and disciplines would make it onto the programme for the Brisbane Games. In December, the IOC will make recommendations in three categories: existing disciplines to have automatic inclusion; existing or proposed disciplines that require further assessment; and candidate disciplines eliminated from consideration.

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A formal verdict will be handed down in April next year after votes are taken at the IOC session in the Dominican Republic. Former Australian defender turned commentator Bianca Chatfield shared her initial reaction with ABC Sport. Everyone is really shocked that it has come out and there has been this leak, Chatfield said. I was so excited when I saw the news, but then I dug deeper and realised it is not official.

We are all just holding on with hope that the news is real and that it will come to fruition next year. Chatfield said the Olympics always felt out of reach as an option for netball, but the sport deserved its chance to shine at the Games. It would mean everything to the sport, there has been a lot of work done behind the scenes, she said.

For the athletes especially it would be a once in a lifetime opportunity to have a crack at an Olympic gold medal. The Olympics was just something that we never thought would happen so the fact it is a tangible thing now, we would all be absolutely stoked to see it happen.

Australian Diamonds Recent Performance

The Australian team's recent form sees it on the brink of losing the world number one ranking for the first time since 2013, but that lapse in dominance could perhaps help a greater cause. The Diamonds recently maintained their position as world number one following a consolation victory over New Zealand during the final match of the Constellation Cup last week.

However, they failed to reach the final of a major tournament for the first time in nine appearances since the sport made its debut in 1990, falling to Jamaica in the semifinals before rallying to claim bronze. I do think a competitive environment really helps our Olympic case, Chatfield said. As we are seeing internationally, with the rise of teams like Jamaica and New Zealand, it is not a forgone conclusion that Australia would get the gold.

Federal Minister for Communications and Sport Anika Wells, who is also vice chair on the board of the Brisbane 2032 committee, pledged her support at the Queensland Media Club on Thursday. She also told ABC Sport that it was feasible that multiple team sports like cricket and netball could be selected, despite pressure to remain inside the overall 10,500 athlete quota. Today I am publicly committing my support to netball as part of Brisbane 2032, Wells said.

Netball is quintessentially Australian and the leading team sport for women and girls here and across our region. It connects communities, it creates leaders, it builds confidence and inspires dreams. It would be a massive moment for the million little girls and women, and increasingly men and boys, who pull on their netball bibs and get out to play. Chief executive of the Australian Netball Players Association Kathryn Harby-Williams said the athletes welcomed the news.

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It would be an incredible opportunity for the athletes if it is true, to compete at one of the biggest sports events in the world, Harby-Williams told ABC Sport. Meanwhile, a Netball Australia spokesperson said it would follow due process. We are focused on putting our best foot forward with the Brisbane 2032 Organising Committee and the IOC and we respect their processes, a statement read. We will continue to advocate for netball and our incredible community across the globe.

There are countless Australian netball players who dream of one day becoming an Olympian and we believe Brisbane 2032 would be the perfect stage for those dreams. The push for Olympic recognition has also been driven by influential stakeholders such as Australian Olympic Committee honorary life president John Coates and former Diamonds legend Liz Ellis. Netball is likely to be selected as one of between four and six new sports for the Brisbane Games, according to reports from CODE Sports.

Other Sports and Los Angeles 2028

This follows the approval of six new sports for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics in 2023, including cricket, baseball, flag football, lacrosse, squash, and softball. The IOC is currently evaluating which of these additions will be retained for the Australian Games. Several sports introduced in Los Angeles face potential exclusion from the Brisbane program. CODE reports that disciplines such as race walking, canoe slalom, skateboarding, and modern pentathlon are at risk of being cut.

Among the six sports added for Los Angeles, cricket is considered the most likely to be retained due to its substantial television audience potential, particularly from India. However, its future depends on the IOC's final decision. The inclusion of cricket also carries broader implications, as the NFL has expressed strong interest in seeing flag football retained in Brisbane.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has indicated that future NFL matches could be hosted in Brisbane and at the Melbourne Cricket Ground if flag football receives Olympic approval. A deal with the Victorian government already exists to host regular season games at the MCG. Netball Australia launched its formal Olympic bid in August of the previous year, rapidly gathering tens of thousands of signatures in support.

Future Prospects for Netball

The team, represented by athletes like Kiera Austin and Sophie Garbin, continues to compete at the highest level, winning bronze at the 2026 Commonwealth Games. Australia's newest debutant Jessie Grenvold is only 23 years old and one of the athletes still likely to be in the team by the time the Brisbane 2032 Olympics take place.

To illustrate the geographic concentration of the sport, the United Arab Emirates is currently ranked as the highest non-Commonwealth nation in the World Rankings at number 25. This combination of grassroots support, elite performance, and high-level advocacy positions netball favorably for its historic Olympic entry in 2032, though the inclusion is not officially finalized until the IOC vote in April.