Netflix Brings Gary Lineker's The Rest Is Football Daily to World Cup in Streaming First

Gary Lineker's podcast The Rest Is Football becomes a daily Netflix show during the World Cup, marking a major shift from traditional broadcasters to streaming platforms. With YouTube and TikTok also broadcasting live, Netflix invests £14m in 40 episodes to capture the tournament conversation.

Gary Lineker is poised to gain a much larger audience as his podcast, The Rest Is Football , becomes a daily show on Netflix during the upcoming World Cup .

The media rivalry has shifted from traditional broadcasters like the BBC and ITV to the streaming and online sphere. In a first for the World Cup, YouTube and TikTok will broadcast live action, while Netflix streams daily episodes of Gary Lineker's The Rest Is Football, relocating the previously homespun podcast to Times Square for almost six weeks. The show, featuring Alan Shearer and Micah Richards, will also include big-name guests like Harry Maguire, Frank Lampard, and Patrick Vieira.

This move is a gamechanger, with Netflix paying £14m for 40 daily episodes that include interviews and reporting from venues. Although Gary Neville's Stick to Football will also be based in New York, its presence appears reduced, limited to 12 programmes on YouTube due to commitments to ITV. Netflix aims to capture the World Cup conversation despite not having live game rights, as explained by Tony Pastor of Goalhanger, the production company behind the podcast.

The investment puts pressure on Lineker to deliver big numbers, but his extensive experience-six World Cups as a presenter and two as a player-equips him well. The broader implications for the industry are significant; if the show succeeds, it marks a shift for Netflix toward more live sport content, extending beyond one-off events like MLB opening night or WWE. Alex Kay-Jelski, BBC's director of sport, notes the importance of this development.

Meanwhile, the BBC is adopting a more modest, sustainability-focused strategy with its coverage based in Salford, investing in long-term digital services and a new studio. ITV, led by Laura Woods and Mark Pougatch, takes an old-school approach with its team based in New York





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