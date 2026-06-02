New Artificial Beach Coming to Woody Point as Part of Major Seawall Upgrade

A new artificial beach is being created at Woody Point on Queensland's Redcliffe Peninsula as part of the Crockatt Park seawall upgrade. The project, which includes 2,000 tonnes of sand and a 331-metre stepped concrete seawall, aims to protect the coastline from erosion and improve public access. It is funded by the federal Disaster Ready Fund and the City of Moreton Bay, with completion expected by mid-2027.

Greater Brisbane is set to welcome a new beach, with over 2000 tonnes of sand scheduled to be deposited along the Redcliffe Peninsula coast at Woody Point .

This artificial beach, approximately 60 metres in length, is a central component of the Crockatt Park seawall upgrade and will be situated near the TS Moreton Cadets site. The project is slated for completion and opening by mid-2027, with crews already on site initiating this long-term coastal protection initiative. The primary objectives are to fortify the shoreline against erosion and increasingly severe weather events while simultaneously enhancing public access to the foreshore.

Moreton Bay mayor Peter Flannery emphasized the rarity of such an addition, stating the project is very exciting and will increase the total number of beaches along the region's coastline to 17. The broader Crockatt Park development encompasses the construction of a 331-metre stepped concrete seawall, to be executed in stages between the Woody Point Jetty and the boat ramp. Engineered with a design life of a century, this structure represents a substantial investment in durable coastal defence.

Funding for the $7.5 million project is shared between the federal government's Disaster Ready Fund and the City of Moreton Bay, with a $4.5 million Commonwealth contribution. Federal Emergency Management Minister Kristy McBain highlighted the collaboration with the Queensland government to prioritize infrastructure capable of withstanding future disasters, thereby strengthening communities ahead of such events. Federal Labor Petrie MP Emma Comer noted that her government's funding is part of a dedicated package for mitigating coastal erosion across the region.

Local councillor Karl Winchester expressed his enthusiasm, noting the new beach will help activate the foreshore, adding to the peninsula's appeal and providing fresh space for recreation. He stated that both locals and visitors will appreciate this addition to the seaside charm of the Redcliffe peninsula. The project also includes significant accessibility upgrades to broaden public use of the foreshore.

These features include a planned new staircase with handrails to assist people with disabilities in reaching currently difficult areas, as well as a textured shoreline designed as a visual and tactile guide for individuals who are blind or have low vision. The Crockatt Park project is part of a suite of coastal works underway or recently completed across the Moreton Bay region, including a seawall rebuild in Deception Bay and completed cliff stabilisation in Scarborough.

Work at the Woody Point site is anticipated to continue throughout the year, with the new beach opening upon full project completion





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Urban Development Government Brisbane Beach Redcliffe Peninsula Woody Point Crockatt Park Seawall Coastal Erosion Moreton Bay Disaster Ready Fund Peter Flannery Karl Winchester

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