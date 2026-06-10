New Aunt Vidala Actress Reveals the Personal and Physical Demands of The Handmaid's Tale Role

In an exclusive interview, the actress playing Aunt Vidala discusses her audition, character development, and the challenging scenes that defined her performance in The Handmaid's Tale Season 5.

The Handmaid's Tale has introduced a new antagonist in Season 5 : Aunt Vidala , played by an actress who previously appeared in fewer big-budget productions. In an exclusive interview, she discusses joining the dystopian series, her character's ambiguous morality, and the physical and emotional demands of the role.

The actress reveals she auditioned under the codename Sister Vera before learning she would portray Aunt Vidala. She describes the process as surreal, noting that executive producer Mike Barker was intrigued by the personal depth she brought to the audition. Building the character required balancing input from Margaret Atwood's novel with her own instincts. A pivotal flashback episode in Season 5 reveals Aunt Vidala's pre-Gilead life as a teacher named Vivian, working alongside Aunt Lydia.

The actress emphasizes that discovering her character's traumatic past informed every subsequent scene. Regarding the most challenging scenes, she surprisingly cites the mundane daily interactions rather than the extreme violence. Playing a character who deliberately numbs her emotions took a toll over five months of filming. She contrasts this with the physically demanding but cathartic flashback sequence in a stadium, where Aunt Vidala faces a gunpoint threat.

The environment and prop gun heightened realism, allowing her to react naturally. Finally, she reflects on the constricting brown tunic uniform, which instantly transformed her into the role. The deliberate discomfort of the costume, from the rough fabric to the tight hairstyle and glasses, helped her embody Aunt Vidala's strict demeanor. The interview offers an immersive glimpse into the making of one of television's most acclaimed dramas, highlighting the meticulous craft behind a chilling character.

With the series continuing to explore Gilead's inner workings, Aunt Vidala stands out as a complex figure whose loyalties remain uncertain. Audiences can expect further revelations as the season progresses, deepening the show's exploration of compliance and resistance





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The Handmaid's Tale Aunt Vidala Interview Season 5 Character Development

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